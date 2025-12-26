Bertolet Memorial Library’s Stories with Stacy restarts Jan. 8

Stories With Stacey will be back at 10 a.m. Jan. 8 at the Bertolet Memorial Library in Leaf River.
Spice of the Month
Nutmeg: Nothing says the holidays like the smell of nutmeg. Stop by the circulation desk to pick up your sample.
Community Puzzle
We need your help finishing this puzzle. Stop in to see how it’s going and add a piece or two.
Game Table
The library has a variety of board games, including checkers, for anyone to play. Stop in and bring your competitive streak. The library has received a donation of Liar’s Uno and Uno No Mercy. Both are available to enjoy with friends at the library.
NEW RELEASES
Adult Books
The Academy by Elin Hilderbrand
Invisible ADHD by Sanna Pearson
Deep Dive by Terry Shames
Picture Books
Chicka Chicka Ho Ho Ho by William Boniface
The Christmas Train by Mike Lucas