Bertolet Memorial Library’s Stories with Stacy restarts Jan. 8

Stories With Stacey will be back at 10 a.m. Jan. 8 at the Bertolet Memorial Library in Leaf River.

Spice of the Month

Nutmeg: Nothing says the holidays like the smell of nutmeg. Stop by the circulation desk to pick up your sample.

Community Puzzle

We need your help finishing this puzzle. Stop in to see how it’s going and add a piece or two.

Game Table

The library has a variety of board games, including checkers, for anyone to play. Stop in and bring your competitive streak. The library has received a donation of Liar’s Uno and Uno No Mercy. Both are available to enjoy with friends at the library.

NEW RELEASES

Adult Books

The Academy by Elin Hilderbrand

Invisible ADHD by Sanna Pearson

Deep Dive by Terry Shames

Picture Books

Chicka Chicka Ho Ho Ho by William Boniface

The Christmas Train by Mike Lucas