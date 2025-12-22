Northern Illinois 4-H Summer Camp registration is open to all youths ages 8-14 by June 14

Registration for 4-H Camp 2026 is open. 4-H Camp is set for June 14-18, 2026, at Rock River Christian Camp, Polo. Sign up today to get your child in on all the fun.

4-H Camp is a five-day, four-night residential camping experience that is conducted cooperatively by University of Illinois Extension staff in Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties and the professional staff at RRCC.

Historically, parents have sent their children to 4-H Camp for a variety of reasons: to have fun, to make new friends, to develop new skills, to be physically active, and to appreciate nature.

4-H Camp is about more than one week of fun. Sending your child to 4-H Camp will allow them to create memories they will carry with them through adulthood. 4-H camp teaches youths to make good decisions, build their self-confidence, become independent, and gain the ability to work well with others.

These skills will help youths develop into strong adult leaders. In addition, 4-H camp counselors devote much of their personal time to ensure today’s campers have the same great experience they did as children.

Campers at 4-H Camp will check in from 6-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 14, and check out from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18. During camp week, youths will engage in a variety of activities designed to challenge, educate, and entertain.

Two or three free-choice periods will be offered daily, including activities such as hiking, shooting sports, arts and crafts, crate stacking, team-building challenges, zip-lining, swimming and more. Evening activities will be provided by the 4-H camp counselors and include campfires, a games night and a dance or talent show.

4-H Camp is open to all boys and girls, ages 8-14 by June 14, 2026. 4-H membership is not required; however, all participants are expected to adhere to the same high behavioral standards expected of 4-H members. Youths need to be interested and excited to have a week of outdoor fun, away from television and technology.

The early bird cost is $325 for 4-H members and $375 for non-4-H members until March 1.

After that date, the price goes up to $350 for 4-H members and $400 for non-4-H members. All camp fees must be paid in full by May 1.

You can register online at http://go.illinois.edu/4HSummerCamp. You may also call an office near you: Jo Daviess County at 815-858-2273, Lee County at 815-857-3525, Stephenson County at 815-235-4125, Ogle County at 815-732-2191, or Whiteside County at 815-632-3611. Slots for boys’ and girls’ cabins will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.