Stillman Valley High School student awarded national FFA grant

Stillman Valley High School recently announced that sophomore Bryce Files was awarded a grant to use towards his supervised agricultural experience project from Valent USA.

Stillman Valley High School recently announced that sophomore Bryce Files was awarded a grant for his supervised agricultural experience project from Valent USA.

SAE grants are designed to help FFA members create or expand SAE projects, a requirement that all FFA members must complete. An SAE requires FFA members to create and operate an agriculture-related business, work at an agriculture-related business or conduct an agricultural research experience. Upon completion, FFA members must submit a comprehensive report regarding their career development experience.

This year, 23 different sponsors funded SAE grants. A full list of sponsors can be found on the National FFA Organization website on the SAE Grants webpage.

Files is a member of the Stillman Valley FFA Chapter. His application was selected from among 1,468 applications nationwide.

