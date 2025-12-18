Stillman Valley High School student awarded national FFA grant

Stillman Valley High School recently announced that sophomore Bryce Files was awarded a grant to use towards his supervised agricultural experience project from Valent USA. (Photo provided by Stillman Valley High School)

Stillman Valley High School recently announced that sophomore Bryce Files was awarded a grant for his supervised agricultural experience project from Valent USA.

SAE grants are designed to help FFA members create or expand SAE projects, a requirement that all FFA members must complete. An SAE requires FFA members to create and operate an agriculture-related business, work at an agriculture-related business or conduct an agricultural research experience. Upon completion, FFA members must submit a comprehensive report regarding their career development experience.

This year, 23 different sponsors funded SAE grants. A full list of sponsors can be found on the National FFA Organization website on the SAE Grants webpage.

Files is a member of the Stillman Valley FFA Chapter. His application was selected from among 1,468 applications nationwide.