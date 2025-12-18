Ogle County Board: Clerk Laura Cook recognized upon retirement after 27 1/2 years of service

Ogle County Board Chairman Bruce Larson (right) presents a proclamation in honor of retiring Ogle County Clerk Laura Cook (center). Rebecca Duke (left) was appointed to fill the role of clerk. (Jeff Helfrich)

The Ogle County Board unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday, Dec. 16, recognizing Ogle County Clerk and Recorder Laura Cook, who will retire this month after 27 1/2 years in the clerk’s office.

The board proclaimed Dec. 19 as “Laura Cook Day” in Ogle County and Board Chairman Bruce Larson presented Cook with a plaque for her service. Cook began as a deputy clerk in 1988 and was chief deputy clerk before being elected clerk and recorder in 2016.

“She has faithfully and diligently served the citizens of Ogle County,” Larson said. “She has demonstrated exceptional commitment. Her service has been marked by dedication to the efficient and transparent operation of county government in its various departments.”

Cook thanked the board and the county for their recognition and work over the years.

“When I first moved here, I knew three people, my husband and two children,” Cook said. “Coming from my humble beginnings of not knowing anyone here to being a representative of the county, I’ve enjoyed every bit of it. Thank you.”

Duke appointed county clerk and recorder

Following recognition of Cook for her retirement, the board voted unanimously to appoint Rebecca “Becky” Duke to the office of county clerk and recorder until the next election. Duke will hold the powers and responsibilities of clerk and recorder until Nov. 30, 2026. Duke is a current employee of the county clerk’s office.

“She is qualified and capable to serve in the position,” Larson said. “It is in the best interest of Ogle County to ensure a seamless transition of continuity and government operations.”

Brooks to retire from Village of Progress

Village of Progress Executive Director Brion Brooks spoke to the board during the public comment portion of the meeting and said he will be retiring from his position.

The Village of Progress serves people with developmental disabilities in Ogle County through evaluation and assessment, job training, supported employment, social and recreational experiences, health care and maintenance and living skills instruction.

Brooks thanked the county board for its years of support to his organization. He’s served in his position for 11 years.

“The past 11 years have been the most rewarding of my professional life,” Brooks said. “Ogle County has been exceptional in its willingness to help the disabilities community at large and VOP in particular. We would not be where we are without the county’s support. Thanks for all you have done and all you will continue to do.”

Solar

The board unanimously approved a special-use permit by a vote of 20-2 to allow for the construction and operation of a two-megawatt community solar energy facility on 17.1 acres in the 12000 block of West Grove Road.

The solar facility will be located in Lincoln Township in the Forreston area and will be operated by Summit Ridge Energy. The entire property parcel is 47.54 acres, and what is not used for solar panels will remain agricultural land.

The board also passed a commercial battery energy storage system siting and operating ordinance by a vote of 15-7 for renewable energy.

The state legislature’s recently passed Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act (CRGA) will include new standards regarding battery power storage. Board members Wayne Reising and Ryan Reeverts spoke against the ordinance Tuesday, stating the county should wait until a state standard is seen.

Board Vice Chairwoman Pat Nordman said the language of the ordinance could be edited in the future after the state puts the act into effect.

“I believe we are on the curve of this and need to be in front of it just as we were with solar,” Nordman said. “Going forward is the best idea. We can always come back and look at it. I think this is a good foundation to start with. What goes on in Springfield is not always best for Ogle County.”

Historic Ogle County Courthouse roof work continues

Board member Zach Oltmanns said roofing work on the historic Ogle County Courthouse will be continuing through winter weather. The contractor recently installed heated pallets for winter work at no additional cost to the county. Work will be done as long as weather doesn’t provide hazardous conditions, Oltmanns said.

Sterling Commercial Roofing was the low bidder for the project at $813,125, with a $30,000 general contingency allowance.