Leaf River Soaring Eagles participate in Festival of Trees

Leaf River is celebrating the season with the Festival of Trees hosted by the Charles D. Bertolet Foundation.
Several trees are on display at the Bertolet Building.
There are a variety of trees:
The Leaf River Fire Department has a unique tree made of hoses and a tree skirt of old uniforms.
The Leaf River Garden Club has a tree divided into seasons.
The Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club designed a tree after their club. It is colored in green, gold and white to match the Ogle County 4-H blanket tree skirt.
The members decorated the tree Dec. 6 with lights, garland, clovers, eagle and gold ornaments, and topped it with a stuffed eagle. Voting can be done on your favorite tree up until Dec. 20.