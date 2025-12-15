Mitten Tree

Bertolet Memorial Library’s Mitten Tree is ready for donations! Bring in thick, warm gloves, mittens, scarves, or stocking hats for all ages to the library.

Winter Craft Night

Monday, Dec. 15, 5-7 p.m: All ages are invited to drop in anytime to make a variety of fun winter crafts to help decorate this season.

Family Movie

Monday, Dec. 22, 2 p.m.: Join Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and their Muppet friends in this merry version of the Charles Dickens’ classic tale.

Stories With Stacey

Join Miss Stacey and your pre-K friends for a fun time of stories and activities every Thursday at 10 a.m.

December Craft

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but the December craft is adorable. Stop in and grab your beaded snowman craft kit today while supplies last.

Spice of the Month

Turmeric: Turmeric is the dried knobby shaped rhizome of the plant Curcuma longa. Noted for its bright yellow color, it is related to and similar in appearance to ginger. In many languages, the name “turmeric” literally means “yellow root”. Stop at the circulation desk for your sample of turmeric and some fun, new recipes.

Community Puzzle

We need your help finishing this puzzle. Stop in to see how it’s going and add a piece or two.

Game Table

We have a variety of board games, including checkers, for anyone to play. Stop in and bring your competitive streak. We had a great night playing UNO the other week and received a donation of Liar’s Uno and Uno No Mercy. Both are available for you to enjoy with your friends at the library.

New releases

Adult Books

Quantum Tempest by Clive Cussler

The Silver Hills Boarding House by Linda Lael Miller

The Seven Rings by Nora Roberts

DVD

Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning

Picture Books

The Nativity by Fiona Watt & Rachel Wells

Year Round by Audry Helen Weber