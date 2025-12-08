Letter: Oregon city manager thanks Oregon volunteers

After this year’s Candlelight Walk in Oregon, I’ve been reflecting on what volunteerism truly means in our communities.

We often talk about human capital in terms of workplace skills and economic value – but spending another year with the dedicated volunteers behind the Candlelight Walk, Autumn on Parade, and area non-profits has reminded me that human capital is so much more than that.

Our community volunteers embody a form of human capital rooted in generosity, dedication and genuine pride in creating something special for others. I enjoy stoking the fires at Candlelight Walk each year as my small contribution, but I can’t say enough about the incredible team that brings the entire event to life. And it’s not just Candlelight Walk and Autumn on Parade, so many other local events, school activities and non-profit organizations simply wouldn’t exist without the volunteers who give their time and energy to make everything possible.

These volunteers are the ones who build the winter wonderland, who create the magical experiences we look forward to, who spark joy as a parade passes by, who serve others in need. They’re the heart of our events, the force behind the magic, and a shining example of what true human capital looks like in a community.

As 2025 comes to a close, I want to recognize all our area volunteers who work so hard and add so much to our community. As you reflect on your New Year’s resolutions, I encourage you to make volunteering one of them for 2026 and beyond. Happy holidays.

-Darin DeHaan, Oregon city manager