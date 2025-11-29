Mt. Morris Public Library’s Lego Night is Dec. 18

Hours & Closing

The Mt. Morris Library will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 20, to complete staff training. The library will reopen Monday, Dec. 22, at 11 a.m. The Mt. Morris Library is open every day Monday through Saturday. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Memorial Gifts

Give a gift that lasts, brings joy to many, and doubles in value. Your memorial gift to the library is matched by the Mt. Morris Library Foundation.

Mt. Morris Holiday Festivities

Saturday Dec. 6 at 10:30 a.m.: Mt. Morris festivities will be starting on Dec. 6 with crafts at the library! Bring the kids over to the library to make some holiday crafts to take home. The library will have stations set up so that you can drop in to make one or all of the crafts.

Lego Night

Thursday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m.: Bring the family out for some awesome brick building! We will pull out #AlltheLegos for this night and kids can build whatever they can imagine. Then, they can put a name on their creation and keep it on the library’s display for all to enjoy until the next Lego night.

Library Board Meetings

The Library Board will meet at 5 p.m. Dec. 17. Monthly board meetings are held the third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the library unless otherwise noted. The public is welcome to attend.

Display Case Showings

Stop by to see the quaint display of things that have been left in returned books. Come see all the interesting paraphernalia that has been left in books. We are always looking for collectors or artists who are willing to share their treasures in our display cases. If you are interested, call 815-734-4927.

Fine free

You no longer need to worry about paying fines for late books, dvd’s, audiobooks, etc. at the Mt. Morris Library. We have no fines due for late materials, just return the item and you can check out any other item at no cost.

Explore More Illinois

Explore More Illinois users can access and reserve passes from any of our attractions on the Mt. Morris Library website, mtmorris-il.org, under the resources page. Visit the website to browse attractions.

Lions Club Glasses and Hearing Aids Collections

Donation boxes for eyeglass recycling are available at the library. When the boxes are full, they are picked up by local Lions members and dropped off at collection depots. When donating hearing aids, be sure to place them in a small box or hard-covered case so they do not get crushed or damaged.

Adult Programming

We would love to hear from you. Do you have any program ideas? Do evenings or weekends work better? Do you have a program you would like to share/lead? Contact Mary Cheatwood at the library through email at mmlib@mtmorris-il.org or call 815-734-4927.