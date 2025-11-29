Julia Hull District Library in Stillman Valley to host ornament-making class Dec. 8

Storytime at the library
Join us in person at the library for songs, stories, and crafts! Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Space is limited: call the library to register: 815-645-8611.
Adult Craft: French Macaroon Ornaments
Ooh la la! Your holidays will feel plus (that’s French for “much”) sweeter with these adorable ornaments — inspired by the classic Parisian dessert. Adults. Monday, Dec. 8, 6 p.m. Registration required: 815-645-8611.
Cricut Mobile Lab: Infusible Ink
Learn the ins and outs of infusible ink, while creating a holiday design you can apply to the fabric of your choice. Bring a polyester blend shirt, dish towel, or pillow cover to class – all other materials and equipment will be provided. Please create a Design Space account prior to the evening’s program. Thursday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. Adults only. Registration required: 815-645-8611.
Toddler Time: Playdoh Cookies
Get your terrific toddlers into the holiday spirit as we pretend to make cookies! Friday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. Ages 1-4. Registration required: 815-645-8611.
Young Critics Book Club
Join us for a discussion and hands-on craft/activity all about the charming informational picture book, “Balloons Over Broadway” by Melissa Sweet. Copies of the reading available to borrow. Tuesday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m. Ages 7-9. Registration required: 815-645-8611.
Grinch-mas Pajama Party
‘Twas two nights before the night before…and all the Whos in the Valley were invited to the library for a reading of the Dr. Seuss classic story, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” grinchy games, a craft and snack. Monday, Dec. 22, 6 p.m. Ages 5-9. Pajamas encouraged. Registration required: 815-645-8611.
PuzzlePalooza!
Because…we just fit! Teams of 2-4 will face off to see who can assemble the same 500-piece jigsaw puzzle in 90 minutes! Prizes will be given to first-, second- and third-place finishers. Saturday, Jan. 3, 2 p.m. Space is limited. Register your team early by calling the library at 815-645-8611.