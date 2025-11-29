Julia Hull District Library in Stillman Valley to host ornament-making class Dec. 8

Last week, at Julia Hull District Library, the Young Critics Book Club met with Claire to discuss Mercy Watson is Missing by Kate DiCamillo, and engaged in some detective work of their own. (Photo provided by Julia Hull District Library)

Storytime at the library

Join us in person at the library for songs, stories, and crafts! Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Space is limited: call the library to register: 815-645-8611.

Adult Craft: French Macaroon Ornaments

Ooh la la! Your holidays will feel plus (that’s French for “much”) sweeter with these adorable ornaments — inspired by the classic Parisian dessert. Adults. Monday, Dec. 8, 6 p.m. Registration required: 815-645-8611.

Cricut Mobile Lab: Infusible Ink

Learn the ins and outs of infusible ink, while creating a holiday design you can apply to the fabric of your choice. Bring a polyester blend shirt, dish towel, or pillow cover to class – all other materials and equipment will be provided. Please create a Design Space account prior to the evening’s program. Thursday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. Adults only. Registration required: 815-645-8611.

Toddler Time: Playdoh Cookies

Get your terrific toddlers into the holiday spirit as we pretend to make cookies! Friday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. Ages 1-4. Registration required: 815-645-8611.

Young Critics Book Club

Join us for a discussion and hands-on craft/activity all about the charming informational picture book, “Balloons Over Broadway” by Melissa Sweet. Copies of the reading available to borrow. Tuesday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m. Ages 7-9. Registration required: 815-645-8611.

Grinch-mas Pajama Party

‘Twas two nights before the night before…and all the Whos in the Valley were invited to the library for a reading of the Dr. Seuss classic story, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” grinchy games, a craft and snack. Monday, Dec. 22, 6 p.m. Ages 5-9. Pajamas encouraged. Registration required: 815-645-8611.

PuzzlePalooza!

Because…we just fit! Teams of 2-4 will face off to see who can assemble the same 500-piece jigsaw puzzle in 90 minutes! Prizes will be given to first-, second- and third-place finishers. Saturday, Jan. 3, 2 p.m. Space is limited. Register your team early by calling the library at 815-645-8611.