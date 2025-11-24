Sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Dec. 4 at Bertolet Memorial Library

Children can bring their grownups to the Bertolet Memorial Library in Leaf River on Thursday, Dec. 4, to sign up for a free book each month through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The sign-up event, Dolly’s Book Bash, begins at 10 a.m and includes story time, crafts, and snacks.

Stories With Stacey

Join Miss Stacey and your pre-K friends for a fun time of stories and activities every Thursday at 10 a.m. We are reading our way through the alphabet. J is for jam, jelly, and jumping!

Spice of the Month

Turmeric is the dried knobby shaped rhizome of the plant Curcuma longa. Noted for its bright yellow color, it is related to and similar in appearance to ginger. In many languages, the name “turmeric” literally means “yellow root”. Stop at the circulation desk for your sample of turmeric and some fun, new recipes.

Community Puzzle

We’ve swapped out that impossible fall foliage puzzle. This new one is coming together nicely. Stop and add a piece.

Game Table

We have a variety of board games, including checkers, for anyone to play. Stop in and bring your competitive streak.

NEW RELEASES

Adult Books

A Ferry Merry Christmas by Debbie Macomber

The Portrait by Danielle Steel

DVD

Hallmark 3 Movie Collection: This Time Each Year, Our Holiday Story, and Deck the Walls

Chapter Book

High Stakes Heists: Cyber Heists by Kenny Abdo

Picture Books

Crops by Rebecca Phillips-Bartlett

Always Mom, Forever Dad by Joanna Rowland