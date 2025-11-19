Harris: Consider this: Why I love Rochelle

I love the city of Rochelle for many reasons. First, and foremost, it is the city where I grew up. For this reason, I try to volunteer whenever I have a chance, to give back to the city that helped raise me.

The old adage that “it takes a village” is so true. Many people in this city looked after me when I was young, and I am very grateful for that. I believe there are many people that still have those qualities in them.

I also love this city for all the immigrants that have chosen this town to live in and establish roots. I remember when Del Monte, one of our largest industries at the time, used to send buses to Mexico to bring back migrants to work in the fields. Year after year, we would see many of the same people. After several years being here, some of them decided they would bring their families back to make this their permanent home. You can’t blame them after experiencing this country and comparing it to theirs at the time.

Immigrants from other countries came to establish businesses. Many of the restaurants were started or taken over by these citizens. They hired the best cooks around and began making great food.

Much of it is being served to those residents looking forward to great food at reasonable prices (at least as reasonable as is possible in today’s climate). Though these businesses are hard to remain profitable, the management and help do their best to keep their clientele happy. Much of the help comes from immigrant families, too. Although there are other businesses with immigrant management, I was guided by my stomach to focus on the restaurants. Happy stomach, happy life.

I am also very grateful that this city still has a newspaper. I do publish my articles on social media, but it’s not the same as a paper. A paper reaches those that don’t, or do not want to, understand or get involved with social media.

A reply to an article published in the paper challenges those that have their own ideas to publish theirs, too. Not only does this help the paper to continue growing, but it gives all readers the ability to make up their own minds when both opinions are expressed. In social media, your thoughts go to an audience that may be limited or to those readers that do not live in this area and, therefore, may not be affected in the same way.

How many small cities can boast about having their own community hospital? In today’s environment, many small-town hospitals are closing. Ours is thriving and is there for emergencies, urgent issues, local doctors, family nurses, therapy (including cardiac therapy), and many doctors with varied specialties.

Our hospital also provides some community events to help residents and their families. There is so much that our community hospital provides that residents need not leave Rochelle for day-to-day health needs.

Rochelle also hosts many events, has a Rec center, outdoor swimming venue, a community foundation to help with various donation needs, the Focus House, many parks, and several projects for residents in various stages of completion. Even with all this, however, it is not what I enjoy most about Rochelle.

I live out in the country, mostly due to other circumstances. So, I guess you can say that I put on a few miles going to and from this city. But I live close enough to be able to get into town within five minutes. When I head in, I go through Hillcrest and remember the time, long ago, when the circus was in town. Hillcrest had a tree lined open field along what was then U.S. 51 (now Illinois Route 251). The tents stood high in the air and were exciting to see. I often remember this heading towards Rochelle.

I reach the intersection with Flagg Road and can see the city coming up. I feel as if I’m coming home every time. Heading towards a small community of people who are my family. As I get further into town, I have a feeling of respect, like that you give your parents. I feel comforted and warm. I feel the nostalgia of days long ago, and the gratefulness that it is still with me. I see the people young and old and hope that the younger ones will someday have these feelings I am having.

I keep heading down Illinois Route 251 going past the location of my high school. It is, however, no longer there but that doesn’t bother me because I still have my memories. I go further to the “S” curve where, if I didn’t follow the curve, I would run into the house that used to stand there and contained a small grocery store I used to frequent.

Rochelle used to have several small grocery stores in parts of a house or a garage or an attached addition to a house.

Now I’m on a portion of Illinois Route 251 where there are several homes that have been around for many, many years. They probably looked familiar to my grandfather and still look familiar to me.

With the status quo and even the changes I am driving by, I still feel comforted and warm. Progress can be a good thing and, like it or not, it is inevitable.

I am now at the overpass. So many times, this was voted down, but that couldn’t last if we wanted access and to keep our citizens healthy.

As I reach the end of the bridge I see Spring Lake. In the summer, this is still an active area for swimming. Thank God I was part of a band of residents who called themselves the “Save Spring Lake Committee”. Whether this committee was key in its salvation, it doesn’t really matter. The current pool, however, was built as we suggested, so I am proud of this accomplishment.

I am now on my way out of town. There is the golf course, which is still open. There is Kyte River with which I have many memories.

Next is Interstate 88 which was Illinois 5 (the single nickel) at one time. After many years of trying to determine what it should be named, it was designated Interstate 88. Next comes Rochelle Airport. Used for many years, through today, as a local airport for residents owning smaller planes. Now it also contains Chicagoland Skydiving Center, and a local restaurant called the Flight Deck, a wonderful summer gathering spot.

So, I have left the city of Rochelle and feel a bit sad to go. Wait, the nostalgia, the gratefulness, where was I going?

Well, I can turn around and head back. I will then begin to feel these things again.

Oh, yeah. I live just north of town. I don’t have to leave. I am proud to live here and of my resident family. I just hope that ICE, or the military, or the current economy doesn’t alter it. I love the way it is.

Reed Harris is a longtime Rochelle resident and community volunteer.