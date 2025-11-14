Polo Women’s Club participates in wreath ceremony at Fairmount Cemetery

Polo Women’s Club participated in the annual wreath ceremony held at Fairmount Cemetery on Nov. 6, 2025. (Photo provided by Polo Women's Club)

Member Pat Kuhn crafted a remembrance wreath that was placed at the Cross of the Unknown. The ceremony honors lost servicemen and women whose remains have not yet returned home and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Present at the wreath ceremony were Patrick Fegan, American Legion Post 83 Commander Marddi Rahn, Past Commander and Adjutant Cynthia Reynolds, Finance Officer Becky Davis, and PWC members Pat Kuhn, Marianne Cimino and Sheila Dean. The brief ceremony consisted of a befitting prayer read by Commander Rahn honoring all veterans.

The annual ceremony is the initial Polo community event to honor military on Veterans Day, with the tribute to veterans taking place at Centennial School on Nov. 11.