Ogle County property transfers for Nov. 3-7, 2025

Warranty deeds

Gary C. Shipman to Randall Mitchell, Dawn Mitchelle, and Lindsay Mitchell, 1 Parcel: 515 N Congress Ave., Polo, $195,000

Sarah Cassidy and Cody Cassidy to Michele Heck, 1 Parcel: 104 S 10th St, Oregon, $200,000

John Murphy to Brent Tracy and Karen Tracy, 1 Parcel in Flagg Township: 24-17-355-004, $37,500

Carlos Carlderon and Olga Carlderon to Mark Calderon, 1 Parcel: 911-913 Avenue E, Rochelle, $50,000

Steven J. Marcum and Ladedra L. Marcum to Matthew Jake Arnold, 1 Parcel: 6614 N O’hare Dr, Stillman Valley, $271,000

Jeffrey A. Nelson and Karen S. Nelson to Kevin D. Slayton, 1 Parcel: 407 W North St, Polo, $110,000

Kenneth S. Chatterton and Rosalind K. Chatterton to Thomas R. Marini and Linda L. Marini, 2 Parcels: 102 West Fork, Dixon, and 100 West Fork, Dixon, $3,800

Robert A. Gronewold and Donna L. Gronewold to Jordan G. Neuschwander, 1 Parcel: 405 S Locust Ave., Forreston, $112,000

Danny S. White and Danae D. White to Lorraine N. Drought, 1 Parcel: 1133 N 7th St Unit 807, Rochelle, $109,900

Pratanna Hammas to Eli D. Smith, 1 Parcel: 600 N. Union St, Byron, $204,000

Thomas Akers and Lynn Akers to Randall L. Sealby, 1 Parcel: 9877 N Blaine Dr, Byron, $624,500

John F. Mcerlean to Jose De La Barrera, Lauren Huber and Jose De La Barrera, 1 Parcel: 2288 E IL Rte 72, Leaf River, $385,000

Barbara Brusky and James Harvey Brusky to Marc D. Crawford and Samantha J. Bradley, 1 Parcel: 109 Amber Dr, Oregon, $238,000

James E. Steed and Irene R. Steed to Kent A. Wagner and Rebecca M. Wesemann, 2 Parcels in Monroe Township: 12-19-276-001 and 12-19-276-002, $254,000

Joshua G. Crofton and Allyson P. Crofton to Emily Scheel, 1 Parcel: 122 W Shirley Ave., Rochelle, $262,000

Hre Builders Llc to Joshua G. Crofton and Allyson P. Crofton, 1 Parcel: 618 S Roberts St, Rochelle, $302,000

Betsy A. Carlson, Betsy A. Johannsen, and Craig Johannsen to Sergio Martinez, 1 Parcel: 103 W. Roosevelt St., Stillman Valley, $155,000

Haascienda Llc Series A to Andrew Clemen and Taylor Clemen, 1 Parcel: 411 S Regulators St., Creston, 362,000

Byron Legacy Properties Llc and Csc Capital Group Llc to Borgetti Properties Llc, 9 Parcels: 05-32-112-022, 05-32-115-001, 05-32-115-002, 05-32-115-003, 05-32-115-004, 05-32-115-005, 05-32-115-006, 05-32-115-007, and 05-32-115-008 $1,075,000

Quit claim deeds

Hickory Ridge Iii Llc and John Murphy, 1 Parcel: one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-17-355-004, $0.00

Jm Farm Llc to Dr Farm Llc, 1 Parcel: 8276 E. Gurler Road, Ashton, $0.00

Jm Farm Llc to Dr Farm Llc, 1 Parcel in Lafayette Township: 23-12-300-002, $0.00

Debra Baumgartner to Dsb Farms Llc, 1 Parcel in Lafayette Township: 23-03-300-003, $0.00

Christopher J. Glowacki, Connie S. Glowacki, and Connie S. Zimmerman to Christopher J & Connie S Glowacki Rev Tr., 2 Parcels: 4600 N. River Road, Oregon, and one parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-15-100-019, $0.00

Irvin J. Scott and Donnola S. Scott to Irvin J. Scott Trustee, Irvin J. Scott Tr, Donnola S. Scott Trustee, Donnola S. Scott Tr, 1 Parcel: 10352 E. Branch Rd, Rochelle, $0.00

Nancy M. Yount Trustee and Nancy M. Young Dec Tr to Logan Van Dvorak, 1 Parcel: 204 Crow CT, Dixon, $0.00

Nancy M. Yount Trustee and Nancy M. Young Dec Tr to Jeffrey G. Dvorak and Angela M. Dvorak, 1 Parcel: 333 Birch Ln, Dixon, $0.00

Trustees deeds

Timothy B. Krehl, Trustee, Barbara A. Krehl, and Krehl Family 2023 Declaration Tr to Baker 1846 Llc, 3 Parcels: 237 S Columbian Rd, Mt. Morris; and two parcels in Pine Creek Township: 15-03-200-003 and 15-03-400-002, $0.00

Linda Swim Trustee and Robert and Linda Swim Tr, Norkaeo K. Sanameesai, and Amornrat Somsri, 1 Parcel: 8505 S. Clinton St., Dixon, $219,000

Gary J. Williams Trustee and Gary J. Williams Tr. To Deanne Ebelherr, 1 Parcel: 1013 Lincoln Hwy, Rochelle, $164,900

Patricia A. Stroh Trustee, Glenna Diane Shuman, and Stroh Family Tr1 to Gary D. Matthews, 1 Parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-10-126-010, $18,000

Deeds in trust

Gerald Lapier and Tammy Lapier to Gerald Lapier Trustee, Gerald Lapier Tr, Tammy Lapier Trustee, and Tammy Lapier Tr, 1 Parcel: 7000 N Alpine Dr, Byron, $0.00

Kyle Kostelny and Stephanie Goliber to Kyle Richard Kostelny Trustee, Kyle Richard Kostelny Tr, Sephanie Allyn Goliber Trustee, and Stephanie Allyn Goliber Tr, 1 Parcel: 2599 S Snyder Rd, Oregon, $0.00

Daniel S. Barber and Jacqueline M Barber to Daniel S. Barber Trustee, Jacqueline M Barber and Jd Tr925, 2 Parcels: 1530 W IL Rte 72, Leaf River, and one parcel in Leaf River Township: 04-29-300-007, $0.00

Michael P. Carr and Marilyn J. Carr to Michael P. Carr Trustee, Marilyn J. Carr Trustee, and Michael P. & Marilyn J. Carr Tr2025, 2 Parcels: 106 North Fork, Dixon, and 7958 S. Tampam Dr, Dixon, $0.00