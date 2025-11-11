Leaf River Farm Ministry hosts annual after-harvest party

The Farm Ministry at Leaf River Baptist Church hosted its third annual after-harvest party on Saturday, Nov. 9, serving close to 50 meals to local farmers, agribusiness professionals, and their families.

The event wasn’t about politics, prices, or production.

“Look, everyone wants farmers to comment on tariffs and commodity prices, but that’s not what this event was about,” organizer Tara Hagemann said. “We’re in this profession because it’s a calling. We’re going to continue to serve and trust God, feed our neighbors, feed our families, and continue to feed the world. This event is to recognize the hard work and dedication of those who work in the agriculture industry.”

As farmers themselves, the organizers understand the long, demanding seasons that come with the work.

“We work six hard weeks in the spring and six hard weeks in the fall – sometimes longer – and by the end, everyone’s tired of a sandwich,” Hagemann said, “So, we put this event on for a hot meal that’s not a sandwich, a little respite, and a time of fellowship to celebrate another year in the books.”

Guests enjoyed a meal prepared by Loin Eye Smoke Wagon, as well as beef hot dogs from Johnson’s Processing. The event also included door prizes and giveaways from generous local business sponsors, whose support made the celebration possible.

The Forreston FFA provided family-friendly entertainment, teaching the kids about agriculture and hosting their own special prize giveaways.

“They did a fabulous job engaging the children and bringing great energy to the event,” Hagemann said.

The Farm Ministry at Leaf River Baptist Church extends heartfelt thanks to every volunteer, sponsor, and participant who contributed to making the after-harvest party a success.

Plans are already underway for next year’s celebration, which will be held on the second Saturday of November in 2026 at Leaf River Baptist Church.

Those interested in sponsoring or contributing to the 2026 event can contact Hagemann at farm@leafriverbaptist.org or Leaf River Baptist Church, Leaf River.