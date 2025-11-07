IDOT proposes roundabout for Illinois Route 251, Route 64 intersection near Rochelle

The Illinois Department of Transportation has proposed a roundabout for the Illinois Route 251 and Illinois Route 64 intersection in Ogle County north of Rochelle, IDOT’s website said. The proposal for the intersection is a modern roundabout with a 20-foot-wide circulating single lane. (Jeff Helfrich)

IDOT has undertaken a preliminary engineering and environmental study of the intersection to examine suitable traffic control alternatives that address the safety and mobility of traffic currently experienced at the intersection.

The intersection is currently a four-way stop. Illinois Route 251 was previously four lanes at the intersection before a recent restriping project reduced the lanes to two. IDOT will hold a virtual public meeting on the topic from 5-6 p.m. Nov. 18. The meeting link is https://cmtengr.zoom.us/j/83204340396.

Phase two of the project will involve preparing contract bid plans and phase three would be construction. All three phases are currently funded, the IDOT site said. No timeline was listed on the site.

The proposal for the intersection is a modern roundabout with a 20-foot-wide circulating single lane. The center of the roundabout and long splitter islands would deflect entering vehicles approaching the roundabout.

A 12-foot-wide concrete truck apron, located just outside of the central island, is proposed. The area would accommodate large trucks, farm equipment and emergency vehicles, providing them with an additional area to maneuver through the circle. Entering vehicles would yield to traffic circulating counterclockwise in the circle. Lighting around the roundabout would be installed.

As the project study progresses, IDOT will periodically update its website to assure that the motorists of Illinois are kept informed of project developments, public involvement opportunities, and construction-related activities.

Comments can be sent to Region Two Engineer; Attn: Studies and Plans; Illinois Department of Transportation, 819 Depot Ave., Dixon, IL 61021-3500

Questions and comments can be submitted online at https://apps1.dot.illinois.gov/WER/?from=40.