Leaf River Soaring Eagles hold new year kick-off party

Pictured are Kolton Motszko, Colton Gipper, Izabel Cortinez, Lydia Sherburne, Luis Smith, David Wehler, Finn Slattery, Theo Slattery and David Bagwell.

Pictured are Kolton Motszko, Colton Gipper, Izabel Cortinez, Lydia Sherburne, Luis Smith, David Wehler, Finn Slattery, Theo Slattery and David Bagwell. (Photo provided by Lydia Sherburne)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Leaf River Soaring Eagles celebrated the new 4-H year Oct. 4 with a kick-off party at the Lingbeck Farm.

The club members played games to get to know each other better. Everyone enjoyed chili, macaroni and cheese, cornbread and many desserts. Carved pumpkins were dropped off for the float that would be in the Autumn On Parade.

The beginning of the float was there so everyone could see how it would look. Everyone had a good time.

For more information on this club, contact Rene Wehler at 815-973-8132.

