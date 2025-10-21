Forreston FFA Chapter to host annual dinner Nov. 17, adds soup cook-off

Five Forreston High School FFA members brought their tractors to Forreston Grade School on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Kids could climb up the cab and learn all about the machines. (Earleen Hinton)

The Forreston FFA Chapter’s annual Test Plot Dinner and Awards Night is Monday, Nov. 17, and it is inviting the community to join the fun. This year’s event, which will be held at the Forreston Junior Senior High School cafeteria, will feature a new Community Soup Cook-Off.

The event is the chapter’s opportunity to present the results and findings from its hands-on corn test plot – a valuable learning experience for the students. The program, which begins at 6:45 p.m., will celebrate the winners of the Bocker Ruff Grain Marketing competition and publicly thank the local farmers, corn dealers and community members whose donations made the plot a success.

Community members and attendees are invited to enter their best soup for a chance to win cash prizes of $100 for first place and $50 for runner-up.

The Soup Cook-Off tasting will take place from 6 to 6:45 p.m. For a $5 ticket, attendees will receive a dinner roll and four cups of soup to sample, allowing them to cast their vote for the “Best Soup.” All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Forreston FFA Chapter.

“The Test Plot Dinner is always a great night to share what we’ve learned, but we wanted to add an element that gets the whole community involved,” said Levi Bocker, Forreston FFA sentinel and test plot chairman. “We’re excited to see what amazing soups our community can bring.”

For more information on the event, to buy tickets or to enter a soup, contact adviser Kelley Parks by calling the school or emailing kparks@fvdistrict221.org. Deadline for soup entries is Monday, Nov. 10. Soup-tasting tickets can be bought in advance or at the door.