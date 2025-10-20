Hundreds turn out at Oregon’s No Kings rally to protest Trump policies

There were a variety of signs carried by demonstrators on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at the No Kings rally on the Ogle County Courthouse square in Oregon, Illinois to protest actions and decisions by President Donald Trump and his administration. (Earleen Hinton)

Nearly 700 people took part in the “No Kings” rally on Saturday, Oct. 18, on the Ogle County Courthouse Square, protesting the policies and executive orders made by President Donald Trump and his administration.

The Oregon event, organized by Indivisible of Ogle County, the local chapter of the Indivisible Project network, was one of thousands of rallies held across the U.S. on Saturday. It was the seventh rally held in Ogle County.

Jan Buttron of Chana, one of the organizers of the Oregon rallies, said the rallies are held to demonstrate free speech.

“We are trying to stop a fascist regime. Our freedom of speech is under attack,” Buttron said.

The majority of participants on Saturday again carried signs criticizing Trump’s policies that they say violate constitutional rights and endanger democracy by trying to “consolidate all the powers to himself.”

On Saturday, homemade signs criticized Trump’s tariffs, immigration policies, executive orders, ICE raids, and failure to release the Epstein files.

Some of the signs read: “Support Science. It Might Save Your Life!; ”Trump is a Wannabe Dictator"; “No Kings. Not Then. Not Now. Not Ever!”; “Real Patriots Stand Up to Bullies”; “Release the Epstein Files”; “We Love America. We Love Democracy”; “If You Aren’t Angry You’re Not Paying Attention!”; “Keep Public Lands Public”; “What’s More American Than Resisting Tyranny?”; “I Protest Because I Love My Country; and “I Love My Country & I Value Democracy, That’s Why I’m Here - Unpaid. No Kings in the USA.”

One sign on a piece of cardboard read “George Santos...really?”, referring to Trump’s decision to commute the sentence of former U.S. Rep. George Santos of New York who was slated to serve more than seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to fraud and identity theft charges.

There were a variety of signs carried by demonstrators on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 at the No Kings rally on the Ogle County Courthouse square in Oregon, Illinois to protest actions and decisions by President Donald Trump and his administration. (Earleen Hinton)

Buttron said Trump’s decisions are affecting people in Ogle County.

“While we are out here today protesting, we just learned from someone who has an autistic child that they are now facing cuts to SNAP,” Buttron said.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a program run by the United State’s Department of Agriculture that “provides food benefits to low-income families to supplement their grocery budget so they can afford the nutritious food essential to health and well-being.”

According to the Illinois Department of Human Services, federal officials with the USDA have informed all states that it will not fund November SNAP benefits if the federal government shutdown continues.

“As a result, SNAP customers will not have access to any new food benefits starting on November 1, 2025, unless the Trump administration and Congressional Republicans reopen the government,” the IDHS said in an Oct. 16 news release.

“SNAP is a 100 percent federally funded benefit and the federal government withholding payments to the state would impact all 1.9 million recipients in Illinois” according to the release. “The state administers more than $350 million in SNAP benefits each month, funding that feeds families in every corner of the state. If SNAP funds are not delivered by the federal government, the state of Illinois does not have the budgetary ability to backfill these critical resources.”

According to the release, 37% of SNAP households have older adults, 45% of SNAP households have children, and 44% of SNAP households have a person with a disability

The average monthly SNAP benefit is about $370, according to the release.

Buttron said the rallies will continue as more people are concerned and outraged by Trump’s actions that continue to threaten “representative democracy” and dismantle government services and programs.

Saturday’s rally was the second “No Kings” event and drew 200 more people than a June 14 event.

One Trump supporter wearing a red “Make America Great” hat could be seen among the crowd chatting with protestors.

Buttron said all “No Kings” events adhere to a shared commitment to nonviolent protest and community safety. Organizers are trained in de-escalation and are working closely with local partners to ensure peaceful and powerful actions nationwide, she said.