Rochelle Lions Club Candy Day is Oct. 10-11

The Rochelle Lions Club will be conducting their 2025 Candy Day fundraising event on Friday, Oct. 10, and Saturday, Oct. 11. (Photo provided by Rochelle Lions Club)

The Rochelle Lions Club will be conducting their 2025 Candy Day fundraising event on Friday, Oct. 10, and Saturday, Oct. 11.

Lions will be located at Walmart, Ace Hardware, and in downtown Rochelle, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day, collecting donations in return for a Tootsie Roll Pop.

All funds collected are utilized to provide vision and hearing services to those in need within the greater Rochelle area.

The Lions thank you in advance for supporting their efforts to provide these vision and hearing services. Donations may also be sent to Rochelle Lions Club, Box 283, Rochelle, IL 61068.