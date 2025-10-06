Rochelle police respond to shots fired call Saturday, seeking information from public

The Rochelle Police Department responded to a shots fired call on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, a Monday press release said.

Around 11:10 p.m. Oct. 4, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Willis Avenue for a report of suspicious activity. The caller reported a large group of individuals, all dressed in black, causing a disturbance in the roadway, the news release said.

A short time later, police received additional reports near Southview Drive and Randall Road of a vehicle being shot at by a large group of people matching the same description.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire an estimated eight times. The driver reported that while traveling down the street, a large group attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver did not stop and instead drove around the group.

“The driver and several passengers stated that as they passed, they heard gunshots striking the vehicle, the release said. “Fortunately, no one in the vehicle was injured. The group was last seen running west from the area. RPD recovered two firearms in close proximity to the scene. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit is assisting in the ongoing investigation.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has video footage is urged to contact RPD at 815-562-6763.