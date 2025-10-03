Rochelle officer honors late mother with annual Pink Patch Fundraiser for breast cancer

Every October, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Rochelle Police Officer Ryan Kovacs remembers his late mother, Tammy, who died from breast cancer in 2015.

To honor her memory and support others fighting the disease, Kovacs and the Rochelle Police Department run the Pink Patch Project Fundraiser.

The Rochelle Police Department has launched its annual Pink Patch Project fundraiser in honor of Officer Ryan Kovacs' late mother, Tammy (pictured). (Photo provided by Ryan Kovacs)

Since launching the fundraiser in 2021, the campaign has raised about $21,000 for the Living Well Cancer Resource Center in Geneva, a place close to Kovacs’ heart. His mother received support there during her treatment.

Pink police patches are available for $10 at the Rochelle Police Department, 416 N. 6th St. Fans of the project can also buy shirts, hoodies, and crew necks featuring the Pink Patch designs from 2021 to 2024 at 926 Custom Embroidery, 404 Lincoln Highway, or online at https://926customembroidery.net/rpd-hope. All proceeds benefit Living Well.

“It’s always a hard month,” Kovacs said. “It always reminds me of my mom. I’m doing this for her. I miss her every single day. It brings those feelings up. I wish my mom was here so she could see what I’m doing. I hope she’s looking down from above and she’s proud of me and excited about what I’m doing. It’s a hard month, but it’s for a good cause, so that’s why I do it.”

The Living Well Cancer Resource Center offers cooking, art, and therapy classes, and provides rides to medical appointments for cancer patients.

Kovacs and his family will join the Northwestern Medicine Walk & 5K on Oct. 11 at Northwestern Medicine Field to support the center and celebrate survivors. Community members can join the walk or donate through a link on the Rochelle Police Department’s Facebook page. Donations by cash or check, payable to “Rochelle FOP Lodge 127,” can be dropped off at the police department.

Last year, the fundraiser also established the Tammy Kovacs Memorial Scholarship, awarded annually to a local Rochelle Township High School student affected by breast cancer.

“It’s definitely a labor of love,” Kovacs said. “It’s a lot to organize. We try to do something new every year to keep it growing. I’ve loved to be able to support a great organization that supported my mom and now it’s expanding to walks and scholarships. I’d love to keep growing it and raise as much money as possible to help as many people as possible.”

The Rochelle Police Department is selling pink patches for $10 this October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month and Tammy Kovacs, the late mother of Officer Ryan Kovacs. (Photo provided by Ryan Kovacs)

Throughout October, Rochelle officers and dispatchers wear pink patches and ribbons, helping sell merchandise and raise awareness. Local businesses also support the cause through purchases and social media.

“The support from the department, city, and community means the world,” Kovacs said. “My wife and coworkers help spread the word. I couldn’t do this alone.”

Kovacs finds meaning in presenting the donation to Living Well each year, seeing firsthand the impact on patients and the center’s growth. This year, he hopes to surpass last year’s fundraising total.

“Any little bit of support helps,” Kovacs said. “It all goes to a great cause. I can’t even imagine what she’d think of all this. I’m sure she’d be smiling from ear to ear.

“She always said, ‘Do good for others and good will happen to you.’ That’s what I’m trying to do. I’ve been blessed with my wife and two kids. I’m trying to give back after what I’ve been blessed with.”