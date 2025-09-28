Forreston man pleads guilty to sexually abusing 16-year-old girl, sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation

A Forreston man has pleaded guilty in Ogle County court to sexually abusing a teenage girl in January 2023.

Andrew Marshall, 24, was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident with a 16-year-old on Jan. 7, 2023.

Marshall pleaded guilty to one of the charges – aggravated criminal sexual abuse – and was sentenced to 30 months probation when he appeared in Ogle County court Thursday, Sept. 25, with his attorney, Eric Arnquist of Rochelle.

The other two felony charges were dismissed through a plea agreement, Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa Voss told Judge John “Ben” Roe.

Voss said evidence would show that the 16-year-old girl awoke with Marshall on top of her after he sexually abused her during a Jan. 7, 2023 incident.

When asked by Roe how he wanted to plead, Marshall replied “guilty”.

Marshall had been placed on electronic monitoring after being released from jail and had appeared for numerous hearings as his case proceeded through the court system.

As part of the plea agreement, Marshall was ordered to register as a sex offender, have no contact with the victim, and cooperate and complete any psychological, sex offender treatments and therapy as ordered by the probation department. He is also responsible for all costs related to evaluation, treatment and counseling for himself and/or those of the victim.

In addition, Marshall was sentenced to 424 days in jail, but was given credit for time served (212 days), satisfying that aspect of the sentence. He also was ordered to pay $1,624 in fines and costs over the course of his probation sentence.

Another condition orders him to have no contact, directly or indirectly, with children younger than 18 without a previous order of the court or prior written approval from his probation officer. He can have supervised visitations with minors related to him.

Other supplemental conditions include giving the probation department discretion to prohibit him from frequenting locations and businesses that they believe cater or attract minors and prohibiting him from possessing any sexually explicit materials, including books, magazines, videos, computer transmissions and “any such information stored on electronic devices”.

He is ordered to allow probation officers to examine his phone, cable, electronic devices, including computer and on-line services, and refrain from purchasing services by which pornographic images are transmitted.

He is also ordered to provide the probation department with any passwords for email accounts and computer access; not frequent any establishment that has for sale or rent pornographic books, videos or live presentations of nudity or sexual activity; and “not frequent, use, or maintain any accounts or sites on any social networking websites (including but not limited to Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook) or any virtual reality websites for the propose of contacting or communicating with minors”.

And he cannot be employed or volunteer for any work that gives him access to or authority or control over children younger than 18 without approval by the probation department.

Marshall has 45 days to complete HIV and STD testing and DNA indexing.