Davis Junction breast cancer survivor raising awareness ahead of Oct. 4 walk in Rockford

As she celebrates 15 years as a breast cancer survivor, Shelley Herlihy of Davis Junction is still working to help people who are in the fight now.

Herilhy, a Davis Junction resident of over 20 years, recently began serving as an ambassador for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, which will take place Oct. 4 from 9-11:30 a.m. at Rock Valley College in Rockford. To donate or participate in the walk, more information can be found at http://main.acsevents.org/goto/shelleyherlihy. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society,

The American Cancer Society also selected Herlihy to participate in its Portrait of Hope program, highlighting her story to raise awareness and inspire others in the fight with breast cancer. She and three others will be featured at the walk and she recently spoke at a kick-off event at Hard Rock Casino Rockford last month.

“I do it to spread awareness and get across the importance of fundraising,” Herlihy said. “The funding helps to provide things like transportation and wigs. They were things that I needed and that people need that are now in situations like I was.”

In 2009, Herlihy had unexplained swelling in her right hand for several months. She underwent several tests, such as X-rays, a CAT scan and an MRI. After sitting in an unusual position in the MRI machine, she found a lump on her breast. Herlihy had no history of cancer in her family and was young, so she put off addressing it for a month and finally got it checked out.

After a trip to the doctor, a scheduled mammogram was moved up, a mass was confirmed and a biopsy was done. She was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Shelley Herlihy was honored at Volley for Cure at Stillman Valley High School. She is shown with her sons, Tanner and Tyler Herlihy, in October 2010. (Photo provided by Shelley Herlihy)

“I planned a lumpectomy and radiation and they added chemotherapy due to it being aggressive,” Herlihy said. “I qualified for mammosite radiation, which was new at the time. I met the qualifications. I did 10 treatments, two times a day for five days. It was internal radiation. I was fortunate to qualify for that.”

Herlihy’s two sons, Tanner and Tyler, were in high school when she was diagnosed. She fought cancer as a single mother. She still made them breakfast and made it to their sporting events. While they were at school, she would sleep all day during her chemotherapy. She went through hair loss.

Herlihy had her surgery in November 2009 and radiation in December 2009. Her chemotherapy took place from January to March 2010, and she fought dehydration and nausea during treatment. She received clean scans in the following year, got through a scare that turned out to be nothing 5 years ago, and just received another clean bill of health recently.

“One of the hardest parts of my fight was that I was diagnosed as a single mom,” Herlihy said. “I knew I had to be there for my boys. I had to do everything possible to make sure I was there for them. I didn’t know how to tell them I was sick initially. I tried to keep things as normal as possible. It was a long year. Being there for my sons is what drove me.”

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer work for Herlihy actually started back in 2006, when a friend of hers was diagnosed with breast cancer. Herlihy’s company signed up a team for the walk and raised donations for her. She was diagnosed herself three years later. After being involved for 10 years, Herlihy moved out of the area for a time. She got involved again when she was asked to become an ambassador and help raise money and spread awareness.

“I think funding for research is so important,” Herlihy said. “There’s been so much advancement in the past 30-40 years and the survival rate has gotten better. A lot is just awareness. People need to pay attention to their bodies.

Shelley Herlihy at her second chemotherapy treatment at SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford in January 2010. (Photo provided by Shelley Herlihy)

“If I can do anything to spread awareness on the importance of getting a mammogram or help raise funds for people to get transportation or a wig, I want to do that. If I can share my story and help someone, I have to do that. You can be proactive. Follow through and go to your doctor. If I can help one person, it’s worth it.”

Along with support from her sons, Herlihy credits her team of doctors at SwedishAmerican for their help during her fight. In the communities of Davis Junction and Stillman Valley, she and her family were helped and supported with meals, rides and cards, which she said “truly made a difference.”

Outside of her work for Making Strides, Herlihy doesn’t often dwell on the story of her cancer fight. Using her experience to help others has been therapeutic for her and her sons.

“I try to tell people my story,” Herlihy said. “If I wouldn’t have found that lump and went in to get it checked, it would’ve been a different story. The cancer was fast moving and aggressive. I wouldn’t be here. Be proactive. I tell people going through a cancer fight to give themselves grace to do what your body needs and to talk to their doctors. Your doctors can help you. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.”