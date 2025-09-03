Rochelle Community Hospital Association annual meeting is Sept. 30

The annual meeting of the Rochelle Community Hospital Association will be 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, at Alfano’s Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant.

The RCHA was adopted in 1965 to engage the community to support the hospital in meeting the healthcare needs of the greater Rochelle area. Members of the association are required to pay a membership fee of $25 per year or $1,000 for a lifetime membership. You must be a member of the association to attend the annual meeting.

Each qualified member of the corporation shall have the right to attend any annual or special membership meeting of the corporation and to take part in the discussion of any subject that may be properly brought before any such meeting of the corporation.

If you are interested in attending the annual meeting or would like more information, contact Kim Louis at 815-561-3107 or email klouis@rcha.net.