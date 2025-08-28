Rochelle Veterans War Memorial brick engraving still available in time for Veterans Day

Brick engraving orders can now be placed for this fall at the Rochelle Veterans War Memorial. (Photo supplied by Chuck Roberts)

Every fall, additional bricks in the Rochelle Veterans War Memorial are engraved in time for Veterans Day.

Orders for brick engraving are collected and the engraver is hired to perform the work on a dry day in the fall. For those interested in having a brick engraved on behalf of a veteran for Veterans Day 2025, the deadline to receive the order form and payment is Sept. 15, 2025.

Along with a statue, the Rochelle Veterans War Memorial features engraved bricks with names of local veterans. (Photo supplied by Chuck Roberts)

Orders received after this date will be held until the next engraving can be scheduled. The cost for a brick is $75 and order forms can be obtained at the Rochelle VFW or on the Rochelle city website. Payment by check or money order is required, payable to the Rochelle Veterans War Memorial Association.

Orders can be dropped off at the VFW or mailed to Box 344, Rochelle IL, 61068.