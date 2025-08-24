Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes 2 new members

The Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the addition of two new members to its growing network of local businesses and organizations: Rowland Auctions LLC and Special Olympics Illinois.

Rowland Auctions LLC is a locally operated auctioneering business, bringing professional auction services to the region. Many community members will recognize owner Austin Rowland from his work at the Flamingo Palace in Oregon, where he has helped countless customers find the perfect antique or select a quality custom frame. Rowland Auctions aims to bring energy, expertise, and integrity to every auction they host.

Special Olympics Illinois is a statewide organization dedicated to transforming lives through the power of sport. Providing year-round sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, Special Olympics Illinois fosters inclusion, builds confidence, and strengthens communities. Their impact extends far beyond athletics, touching the lives of athletes, families, volunteers, and supporters across the state.

“We are thrilled to welcome both Rowland Auctions LLC and Special Olympics Illinois to the Chamber,” said Chance D. Munroe, executive director of the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce. “Our members are the heartbeat of our community, and these two additions bring unique value, talent, and heart to our network.”

For more information about these new members or to learn more about the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.oregonil.com or call 815-732-2100.