Ogle County man, 76, charged with fatally shooting daughter-in-law outside Schaumburg hotel

A Cook County judge on Friday announced an indictment against an Ogle County man who authorities said fatally shot his daughter-in-law last month outside a Schaumburg hotel.

Roland Schmidt, 76, of Stillman Valley, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Christine Moyer, 45, of Galena, Ohio.

Prosecutors said Schmidt shot Moyer on July 25 following a family wedding because he was upset that she had served her husband, Schmidt’s son, with divorce papers earlier that month.

Authorities said Schmidt planned to kill Moyer and then end his own life.

Schmidt, Moyer and other family members sat together at the reception, according to prosecutors.

They said that nothing unusual happened that evening until family members left the hotel, at which point Schmidt pulled out a gun and shot Moyer in the head in front of family members.

Family members attempted to disarm Schmidt with help from a bystander and an off-duty police officer, authorities said.

Schmidt will be arraigned Sept. 5 in Rolling Meadows.

