Koeller Forreston Hardware celebrates 10th anniversary Aug. 23

Koeller Forreston Hardware is thrilled to announce the grand celebration of its 10th anniversary, set to take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 23.

Join Gary and Jane Koeller, along with their dedicated team, for a day packed with excitement, gratitude and community spirit.

Throughout the celebration, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of gift basket drawings, featuring items provided by a range of Koeller Forreston Hardware’s valued vendors.

Were you born in 2015 or know someone who was? Kids with a 2015 birth year can enter a special drawing for a $10 gift certificate, perfect for picking out their own hardware treasures or something fun from the store.

Every visitor receives one entry for the hourly gift bag drawings, and for those who make a purchase, two additional entries are yours – boosting your chances of taking home a special surprise. Every hour, a new winner will be drawn for a gift bag.

Starting at 11:30 a.m. and served until supplies last, enjoy a complimentary hot dog meal as a thank you for being part of the Koeller Forreston Hardware family.

For the younger guests, specifically those 10 and younger, there will be an adventurous scavenger hunt. It’s the perfect way for kids to explore the store, have fun and maybe even discover a new favorite tool or toy.

Throughout the store, enjoy anniversary specials on a wide selection of products.