Rock River Riders ascend 100-foot hill, compete at season’s final event

Wade Schultz of Lisbon, Iowa, hangs on as his motorcycle goes vertical during a run at the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club's hillclimb on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Ogle County. (Earleen Hinton)

Motorcycles were on display and in action at the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club’s hillclimb Sunday, Aug. 3.

The club is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year and also held a motorcycle show at its final event of the season.

The club grounds - home to hillclimbs since 1935 – are located on Pines Road between Oregon and Polo.

Riders from across the region took their best shots at climbing the 100-foot “hill” on their motorcycles, competing in a variety of class divisions. Footage and the time spent to make it all the way to the top determined the winners of each division.

Sunday’s event was the second this year, following the very popular Father’s Day Hillclimb that was held June 15.

The club grounds are located across from the main entrance to White Pines State Park, 6719 W. Pines Road, between Oregon and Polo.

For more information on the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club, visit the group’s Facebook page.