Forreston FFA greenhouse opening day is April 26

The Forreston FFA Greenhouse offers a wide variety of flowering plants. Opening day for the 2025 season is Saturday, April 26 (Earleen Hinton)

FORRESTON – Here are some upcoming events for the Forreston FFA.

Forreston FFA Greenhouse - The greenhouse’s opening day, is Saturday, April 26, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Plants will also be available at Koeller Hardware in Forreston following opening day. The greenhouse will be open on the following days: Tuesday, April 29, 3-5:30 p.m.; Friday, May 2, 3-5:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 3. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Tuesday, May 6, 3-5:30 p.m.; Friday, May 9, 3-5:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 10, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Tuesday, May 13, 3-5:30 p.m.; Friday, May 16, 3-5:30 p.m.; and Saturday, May 17, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. All sales are final and all plants are only available while supplies last.

Forreston FFA Annual Banquet - Monday, May 5, 6 p.m.

The banquet will be held in the Forreston Jr./Sr. High School commons area. The FFA chapter will provide a meal and drinks. Awards and scholarships will be presented. RSVP needed if planning to attend. Email kparks@fvdistrict221.org or call 815-938-2175 to attend.

GVGS Touch a Tractor - Wednesday, May 7, 9-10 a.m. at Forreston High School

All students of German Valley Grade School will come to Forreston High School for “Drive your Tractor to School Day.” Students can climb into the tractors, talk to FFA members, and learn about safety and agriculture.