Haven Miller, 3, of Oregon, checks out one of the Blackhawk Model Railroad Club's train sets in Conover Square during Oregon's Candlelight Walk on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. The club, located on the second floor of Conover Square, 201 N. Third St., Oregon, is open every weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays. Visitors of all ages are welcome to come see the trains free of charge. Donations are accepted. The club does not sell or buy model railroad equipment. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Old Man Winter failed to keep the faithful away from the Oregon’s 38th Candlelight Walk on Saturday.

With temperatures in the low 20s, visitors made their way through the downtown stopping in shops, touring Conover Square and strolling along Candy Cane Lane.

Santa Claus greeted kids in two different locations – Conover and the Kid’s Winter Carnival, held at the United Methodist Church.

The 3-to-8 p.m. event also included horse drawn wagon rides, entertainment, and food.