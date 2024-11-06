Polo City Council OKs contract for aggregated energy

Polo City Council members sit in council chambers at the new Polo City Hall/Buffalo Township building during their Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, meeting. (Alexa Zoellner)

POLO — Polo officials have voted to enter a three-year contract for aggregated energy supply.

Polo City Council members Monday unanimously decided to enter a three-year contract with Constellation as the city’s aggregated energy supplier for pumping and street lighting. Alderperson Jim Busser was absent.

The estimated annual fixed energy cost is $39,347.76 for pumping, or 0.07482 cents per kilowatt hour, and $2,890.99 for street lighting, or 0.04142 cents per kilowatt hour. The contracts begin Dec. 1.

Street lighting includes the city’s dusk-to-dawn lights, Polo City Clerk Sydney Bartelt said. The pumping accounts include the sewer and water plants, some of the city’s lift stations and city wells, she said.

“We traditionally have always gone three years,” said Mike Mudge, of Rock River Energy Services Co. “Constellation is our lowest three-year bidder, lower than AEP, which is our present supplier.”

Mudge assists Polo and other area communities in getting aggregated energy rates.

Polo’s current contract with AEP for pumping is for $25,537.66, or 0.04856 cents per kilowatt hour.

“The energy rates themselves have gone up,” Mudge said of the increase in cost. There’s no cost to switch suppliers, he said.