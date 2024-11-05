Mt. Morris man charged with possessing images of child sexual abuse

OREGON — An Ogle County judge denied a defense request Monday to release a Mt. Morris man from jail as his case for possessing images of child sexual abuse moves through the court system.

Christopher J. Kaepplinger, 54, was arrested Oct. 31 after Ogle County sheriff’s detectives and officers with the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations searched his apartment at 302 1/2 E. Lincoln St. and say they found images of children under the age of 13 being sexually abused.

Kaepplinger was charged Nov. 1 with six counts of child pornography, all Class 2 felonies that – if convicted – carry a maximum jail term of 3-7 years.

According to court documents, Kaepplinger is accused of possessing photos on his cell phone of children in sexual poses. One of the photographs shows a young girl engaging in oral intercourse with an adult, police say.

Kaepplinger first appeared in court Friday and his detention hearing was continued to Monday.

On Monday, Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten told Judge Anthony Peska that Kaepplinger should not be released from the Ogle County Jail because he is a threat to the community.

Leisten said Kaepplinger had also recelty worked for a school. “He [Kaepplinger] is no longer working for a school, but he has been actively applying to other schools,” Leisten said. “He is a danger to the community. He has admitted to storing child pornography on his phone for the last few years.”

Kaepplinger’s attorney, Ogle County Public Defender Kathleen Isley, argued that certain conditions – including electronic monitoring – could be placed on Kaepplinger if he were to be released.

“Any threat can be mitigated by conditions set by the court,” said Isley, adding that Kaepplinger had cooperated with law enforcement.

Isley said Peska could set conditions on Kaepplinger’s release, including restricting him from certain websites and having no contact with minors. Kaepplinger’s pre-trial assessment, which includes information on any prior criminal activity, had shown him to be a “low-risk” for release, Isley argued.

Peska disagreed and granted Leisten’s motion to continue to hold Kaepplinger in custody, citing the seriousness of the charges.

“While the crime is alleged to have occurred in the privacy of his own home on his own phone...more telling are the statements he made that he preferred images of females 7-10 years old,” Peska said.

Kaepplinger’s preliminary hearing status hearing has been set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.