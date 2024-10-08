Polo City Council considering amended garbage, recycling contract

Polo Mayor Doug Knapp swears in Rodney Lucas, of Freeport, as a city police officer during the Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, Polo City Council meeting. (Alexa Zoellner)

POLO — Residents might see a slight change in their garbage and recycling bills, depending on the size and number of toters they want.

Polo City Council members on Monday, Oct. 7, agreed to consider an amended contract with the city’s sanitation services provider, Midwest Disposal, that would allow a $3 charge per extra toter per customer. There was no vote taken at the meeting.

“We’re looking to cover our costs, not so much make a profit,” Midwest Disposal owner Derek Humphrey said of the charge.

In July, City Council members voted to switch from Republic Services – formerly Moring Disposal – to Midwest Disposal. The city’s contract with Midwest Disposal went into effect Sept. 1.

The company provides waste and recycling toters to residents and businesses in Polo, Humphrey said. Each customer gets one of each, but can request an extra waste and/or recycling toter, he said.

Midwest Disposal’s base bid was for 65 gallon toters, Humphrey said. The contract already includes a provision for charging 50 cents more for those who want 95-gallon toters, he said.

