Polo Chili Cook-Off draws hundreds in first year of expanded event

Amanda Shuman, of Polo, stirs a traditional chili while she looks over her shoulder at an attendee of the Polo Chili Cook-Off and Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in downtown Polo. (Alexa Zoellner)

POLO — Strong wind gusts didn’t keep Shay and Robbie Dault and their 4-year-old, Dillyn, from enjoying the annual Polo Chili Cook-Off on Saturday.

“I think stuff like this really brings the community together and I think it’s a great thing,” Robbie Dault said. “Just getting together, eating good food, everyone being out here, we get to see people we don’t see every day. It’s just a great thing.”

Getting to try the different chili recipes was an amazing experience, he said.

Hosted by the Polo Chamber of Commerce, the chili cook-off and block party took place in the 100 block of West Mason Street in downtown Polo.

Co-organizer Becky Davis said she estimates about 250 people attended the event. They ended up going through the 500 bowls they had on hand in the first hour of the cook-off, she said.

Seven teams served 12 types of chili to attendees, positioned alongside more than 20 vendors, Davis said.

Rachel Castaneda, of Oregon, (center right) and Evelyn Castaneda, 9, watch and wait as Kirby Witmer (center left) prepares cups of Southwest chili for them.

“The expansion, of course we were a little nervous about it, but it turned out really good being downtown,” Davis said. “Everybody can see it, more people come out, works out with the all-town garage sales, the volleyball tournament, all the other things that are in town going on. It really came together really well.”

In previous years, the event was held in the city-owned lot next to the Shell gas station on South Division Avenue.

Davis told Polo City Council members that she and her co-organizer, Jodi Boelens, wanted to move the cook-off in order to expand it and have space to accommodate more vendors.

Council members were split on whether to close the downtown street for another event, but eventually voted to approve the street closure and required permits for the cook-off.

“I think it’s fun to have a small town and something to make everybody come together,” Shay Dault said.

Things went better than expected, Boelens said. The day was sunny and beautiful, if windy, and everyone appeared to be having a great time, she said.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Boelens said when asked her thoughts on the turnout in the first hour. “We planned and shot for the top, and I think we’re pretty darn close.”

Winners