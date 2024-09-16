Hawks eke out 3-0 win over Cogs

Oregon's Hunter Bartel (5) runs for yards against Genoa-Kingston on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at Landers-Loomis Field in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – In last year’s overtime loss to Genoa-Kingston, not taking a field goal attempt proved costly. This time around on Sept. 13 there was no question that kicker Gavin Morrow would be called in a scoreless tie in the fourth quarter against the Cogs.

Desperately needing a win after two losses, the Hawks rode Morrow’s right leg to its first win of the year in a defensive slugfest, 3-0. A converted soccer player, Morrow converted from 20 yards out with 6:49 left for the field goal.

G-K converted on a fourth-and-8 and then came up a ½ yard short on a fourth-and-15 in a last-ditch attempt to score. Oregon’s ran the clock out with two first downs.

“My heart was racing,” said Morrow, admitting some jitters as he trotted out on the field. “I was hoping our defense would hold G-K and the field goal would stand up.”

Oregon's Gavin Morrow (12) kicks a field goal as Cooper Johnson (2) holds the ball in the Hawks' 3-0 win over Genoa-Kingston on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at Landers-Loomis Field in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

The only legitimate threat G-K had was after the Hawks gifted them possession on their own 33-yard line after a flurry of penalties (4-for-50) in the third quarter. The ugly sequence included two unsportsmanlike and two holding calls while on offense.

A running play netted 11 yards, but that was it, as G-K fumbled and Ethan Mowry recovered for Oregon.

“That fumble was huge for us,” Oregon coach Broc Kundert said.

Another difference maker came four plays later when Hunter Bartel ripped off a 32-yard gain, the longest for either team. That run was just the spark Oregon needed, advancing to a first-and-goal situation.

A procedure penalty prevented Oregon from cracking the goal line, but well within Morrow’s range for the narrow win. With two losses and stalwarts Byron and Lutheran yet to be played, this game was critical to Oregon’s post-season survival.

“This game was essential,” Kundert said. “Not just for extending for extending our season, but for morale. I think we are set up.”

For G-K, it was the first loss after a 2-0 start and the Cogs were abysmal of offense, only gaining 84 total yards. Or, it could have been a staunch Hawk defense.

“Hat’s off to Oregon,” G-K coach Cam Davekos said. “We didn’t match up physically with them.”

In the first half, the best chance for scoring came on a pass from Aiden Currier that Avery Lewis couldn’t get his hands on. Otherwise, both defenses held up throughout.

“We were flying to the football all night,” Kundert said.

After losing starting QB Jack Washburn for the year, the Hawks have reverted a ground game, with nary a pass completed. Martel had 128 yards on 18 carries and Logan Weems added 66 on 19 totes. Oregon totaled 216 yards rushing.

“Going back to their Wing-T roots was the right move,” Davekos said. “Otherwise, maybe it’s a different outcome.

Oregon looks to go to 2-2 against winless Winnebago on Homecoming at Landers-Loomis Field this Friday.