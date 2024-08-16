Hinton named Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of Year

Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Earleen Hinton (left) speaks after being named while Chamber Executive Director Chance Munroe holds her award on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, at River's Edge Experience in Oregon. (Alexa Zoellner)

OREGON — It was work that brought Earleen Hinton to the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards dinner, and she was busy shooting photos when Donna Mann started reading the Citizen of the Year’s biography.

It was around the time Mann started talking about the nominee’s work with the Autumn on Parade Committee and their connection to Ogle County newspapers that Hinton realized she was the one being described.

“Thank you very much,” Hinton said as she accepted the award. “Everyone knows I’m more about the written word than the spoken word, so I hate you all that knew about this.”

The joking statement drew laughter from the crowd gathered for the dinner on Thursday, Aug. 15, at River’s Edge Experience in Oregon.

“It’s really refreshing to see local journalism celebrated,” Hinton said after the event ended. “My sincere thanks go out to everyone who recognized that for all the journalists that do this throughout the United States of America, and in foreign countries where people aren’t so welcoming.”

An Oregon resident, Hinton is editor of the Oregon Republican Reporter, Mt. Morris Times, Polo Tri-County Press, Forreston Journal, Whiteside News Sentinel, Erie Review, Fulton Journal and Prophetstown Echo. All are publications of Shaw Local News Network.

Hinton always is on the job, whether it’s researching the area’s history, prepping article ideas, seeking out photo opportunities, attending community meetings or otherwise promoting the community, Mann said.

She has served on the Autumn on Parade Committee for decades and is a “career communicator always seeking out the next story and presenting it in a fair, unbiased manner,” Mann said.

A familiar face throughout Ogle County, Hinton’s unwavering efforts helped put the community in the news, she said. Those efforts, in turn, have been recognized by the Illinois Press Association, Mann noted.

“I’ve always enjoyed covering the community,” Hinton said. “It’s my home, and I just really appreciate the recognition.”

Volunteer of the Year

Volunteering can be a thankless job, but without volunteers, society would struggle to progress, said Tyler Mowry, who presented the Chamber’s Volunteer of the Year award.

“Volunteers are the gatekeepers of our community, and our nominee for Volunteer of the Year regularly goes above and beyond,” Mowry said.

Dave Head, of Oregon, was named 2024 Volunteer of the Year for his work with the Ogle County Historical Society, Oregon Depot Museum and more.

“This community means a lot to me and I’ve always tried to step up and do what needs to be done,” Head said after the awards ceremony. “I need to give back. Life’s been good to me, Oregon’s been good to me, and I want to give back, period.”

Year after year, Head quietly has given back to the community, Mowry said. Head has served as a board member of the Ogle County Historical Society; the Oregon Depot Museum; the Coliseum Museum of Arts, Antiques and Americana; and Lifeline, he said.

Head also works tirelessly to keep the Ruby Nash House solid, is actively involved in the Rotary Club – having served as president multiple times – and has given “countless hours” to restoring the Silver View, Mowry said.

Other awards

Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home was named the Business of the Year, the Veterans Assistance Commission of Ogle County was given the Civic Leadership award and White Pine Mercantile was presented the Welcome to the Chamber award.