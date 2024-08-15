Markham man accused of 2022 sexual assault in Polo to undergo assessment

OREGON — A Markham man accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Polo in December 2022 will undergo a sex offender assessment.

Armon D. Pearson, 24, and his attorney, Brian Erwin, appeared in front of Judge John Redington on Wednesday, requested the assessment and asked for a continuance until the evaluation is completed and received.

“This needs to be done promptly,” Redington told Pearson and set the next court hearing for 1 p.m. Oct. 16.

Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten did not object to the continuance.

Pearson is charged with criminal sexual assault of a girl in Polo on Dec. 13, 2022. He pleaded not guilty Feb. 14 and has requested a jury trial.

An arrest warrant first was issued in July 2023 – when the charge was filed – and Pearson’s bond was set at $150,000, meaning he would have to post 10%, or $15,000, to be released.

He was arrested Dec. 22, 2023, and appeared in court Dec. 26 and again Dec. 27 while in custody at the Ogle County Jail.

As part of the state’s SAFE-T Act, Pearson asked to be released from custody without bond as his case proceeds through the court system. The law allows defendants to be released on a no-cash bond, but a judge still decides whether a defendant is a flight risk or poses too much of a threat to one person or the community to allow release.

At a Dec. 27 detention hearing, Leisten argued that Pearson should not be released from custody because criminal sexual assault qualifies as a “detainable offense.”

Leisten said police reports indicated the assault took place on the south end of Polo about 10:50 p.m. at or near the Village Inn Motel. He said the victim told police that Pearson put his hand over her mouth and said he “would kill her” if she made noise. Leisten said she told police that she was raped twice.

Leisten also told the court that the girl was taken to KSB for sexual assault testing, with those results being sent to the Illinois State Police crime lab. Motel records indicated that Pearson had registered for a room for one night Dec. 13, 2022, Leisten said.

When questioned by Chicago Metro Police, Leisten said Pearson denied knowing the girl or having been in or knowing of Polo or Ogle County.

Pearson also told Chicago investigators that he had been texting with a Polo girl on the internet with the dating app Plenty of Fish, Leisten said. He said Pearson told police that he thought he had “hooked up” with her and acknowledged that they had sex.

Pearson’s past criminal history includes a charge of battery in Kane County in 2020, Leisten said.

Redington agreed earlier this year to release Pearson with the conditions that he not have any contact with the alleged victim. He also told Pearson that he could not be within the city limits of Polo “under any circumstances” while the case is pending.