35th annual Polo Car Show draws ‘excellent turnout’

Jeanne Plumb, of Dixon, looks at a 1955 Chevrolet 210 owned by John Clothier, of Mt. Morris, during the 35th annual Polo Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

POLO — Beautiful weather drew 85 entries to the 35th annual Polo Chamber of Commerce Car Show, and made for an excellent day, organizers said.

“It was just a real nice day for downtown Polo,” said Tammy Merdian, head organizer and Polo Chamber of Commerce member. “I hope the businesses did well; we were announcing them throughout the day. It was, overall, an excellent turnout.”

Merdian said the reactions she heard from attendees were extremely positive.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Jeanne Plumb, of Dixon, looks at a 1955 Chevrolet 210 owned by John Clothier, of Mt. Morris, during the 35th annual Polo Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

“They say this is one of the best-run shows,” she said. “They like the fact that we judge it, but don’t have classes. It’s just a laid-back, great experience for everybody.”

The Best of Show award went to Brian Krone, of Sterling, with his 1968 Pontiac Tempest Custom. Ron and Lynda Sassaman, of Rochelle, won the Mayor’s Choice award with their 1940 Ford Coupe.

The number of people who come back year after year is impressive, and it proves Polo puts on a high-quality car show, Merdian said.

“We do a quality show, and it’s an enjoyable time in our little town,” she said. “I just am impressed that people keep coming back, and I’m very thankful for that.”

The Polo Chamber of Commerce’s 50-50 raffle winner was Tim Ross, who took home $577.