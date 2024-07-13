Applications for $5K facade grants now available for those in Polo’s BDD

POLO – The city of Polo has allocated $30,000 from its Business Development District No. 1 toward six facade grants.

The facade grants will be up to $5,000 each, Polo Alderman Randy Schoon said.

“You’re not going to get the $5,000 until the project is completed to our satisfaction, and it’s got to be something on the outside of the building,” Schoon said.

The facade grants cannot be used to pay for interior work, he said.

“The interior of the building, you’re opening up a can of worms because you’ve got to go inspect it,” Schoon said. “What we’re looking to do is more on the outside, more of a permanent thing and it stays there. It’s essentially to fix up our downtown.”

Grants will be awarded based on the merit of an application, he said.

“The better you fill it out, the more detailed about your plans you are, when everything’s done and it looks real good, here’s your $5,000 and no strings attached,” Schoon said.

Polo’s BDD No. 1 was created Aug. 15, 2022, on a 5-1 vote by City Council members. It encompasses the downtown and some surrounding blocks, as well as the length of Division Avenue.

Within the BDD, an additional 0.5% sales tax is collected on most goods, according to the ordinance that established it. Things such as medications, medical appliances, food meant to be eaten off the premises where it was sold and titled purchases – a car or boat, for example – are not subjected to the additional tax.

According to a brochure by Jacob & Klein and The Economic Development Group, which helped Polo establish BDD No. 1, BDD funds commonly are used to help fund plans and studies, land acquisition, site preparation, public infrastructure, renovations to existing buildings, construction of new buildings, reduced financing costs and relocation costs.

“We have every intention, as this thing grows, maybe we expand [the facade grants],” Schoon said. “Take that $5,000 and make it $7,500 or make it $10,000.”

Applications currently are available at Polo City Hall, 115 S. Franklin Ave.