Little Miss, Mister Firecrackers crowned at Let Freedom Ring

Let Freedom Ring Little Miss Firecracker Esther Skoumal, 5, and Little Mister Firecracker Kamdyn Larson, 4, pose for a photo after being crowned on July 3, 2024. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

MT. MORRIS — Mt. Morris’ Let Freedom Ring celebration crowned the 2024 Little Miss and Mister Firecracker on July 3.

Kamdyn Larson, 4, shows off his martial arts skills during the 2024 Let Freedom Ring Little Miss & Mister Firecracker contest on July 3, 2024. Kamdyn was named Little Mister Firecracker. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

Esther Skoumal, 5, performs a ribbon dance during the 2024 Let Freedom Ring Little Miss & Mister Firecracker contest July 3, 2024. Esther was named Little Miss Firecracker. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

Esther Skoumal, 5, was selected Little Miss Firecracker and Kamdyn Larson, 4, was named Little Mister Firecracker.

As part of the interview process, the two children were asked their favorite color. Esther’s was orange, and Kamdyn’s green.

“I got sisters here,” Esther shared when asked if she had any siblings. Esther said her sister’s name is Lucy.

Kamdyn said he enjoys martial arts and, during the talent portion, showed off his punching and kicking skills with the help of Matt Duffy.

Kamdyn and Duffy both attend classes at Magicians MMA Academy in Leaf River.

For her talent, Esther performed a ribbon dance to the song, “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

Other contestants were Anay Chapa, 5, and Lucette Callaway, 5.

Let Freedom Ring Queen and King

Abi Fletcher and Immanuel Arellano were named the 2024 Let Freedom Ring queen and king.

Fletcher graduated from Oregon High School this year and will attend St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana, this fall to study anthropology.

Arellano will enter his senior year at Oregon High School in the fall.

During the interview process, Fletcher said that, if she were given $1 million, she would split it into thirds, giving one-third to her parents, using one-third for college tuition and donating the final third to charity.

Arellano was asked what he looks for in a friend.

“Mostly just reliability and honesty,” he replied.

For the talent portion, Fletcher sang, “God Bless America” a cappella style. Arellano read the poem, “Lend A Hand,” which is based off an 1866 song by Fred Wilson called “Lend A Hand to One Another.”

Fletcher and Arellano were the only entrants.