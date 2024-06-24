Monroe Center man charged in Ogle County shooting

MONROE CENTER — A 44-year-old Monroe Center man is facing two charges in connection with a 19-year-old being shot in the leg late Sunday night.

Trevor Komadina is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony, and aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, according to Ogle County court records.

Ogle County deputies responded to a disturbance in the 6000 block of North Limestone Road, just outside Monroe Center, at 11:43 p.m. Sunday, June 23, according to an Ogle County Sheriff’s Office report. A 19-year-old male was shot in the leg, the report states.

The teenager was taken by Lynn-Scott-Rock EMS to SwedishAmerican Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

Komadina was taken to the Ogle County Jail and was set to appear in court Monday.

The Illinois State Police and Byron Police Department are assisting in the investigation.