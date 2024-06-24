June 24, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsOgle County OpinionObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Monroe Center man charged in Ogle County shooting

Trevor Komadina facing two charges in Ogle County court

By Alexa Zoellner
Ogle County Sheriff's Office logo

Ogle County Sheriff's Office logo

MONROE CENTER — A 44-year-old Monroe Center man is facing two charges in connection with a 19-year-old being shot in the leg late Sunday night.

Trevor Komadina is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony, and aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, according to Ogle County court records.

Ogle County deputies responded to a disturbance in the 6000 block of North Limestone Road, just outside Monroe Center, at 11:43 p.m. Sunday, June 23, according to an Ogle County Sheriff’s Office report. A 19-year-old male was shot in the leg, the report states.

The teenager was taken by Lynn-Scott-Rock EMS to SwedishAmerican Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

Komadina was taken to the Ogle County Jail and was set to appear in court Monday.

The Illinois State Police and Byron Police Department are assisting in the investigation.

Ogle CountyByronOregonOgle County SheriffIllinois State PolicePolice
Alexa Zoellner

Alexa Zoellner

Alexa Zoellner reports on Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for Shaw Media out of the Dixon office. Previously, she worked for the Record-Eagle in Traverse City, Michigan, and the Daily Jefferson County Union in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.