Nash cars to descend on Oregon

Nash cars will be coming to Stronghold Retreat and Conference Center, north of Oregon, June 26-29. (Photo supplied by Michal Burnett)

OREGON – If you love unique, antique cars, clear your calendar for the last weekend in June.

The 2024 “Grand Nashional” from June 26 to 29, hosted by the Upper Mississippi River Region of the Nash Car Club of America, is coming to Oregon.

So what’s a Nash? They were automobiles built in Kenosha, Wisconsin, from 1916 until 1937 and carry the name of Charles Williams Nash, who was born in Cortland, Illinois, in 1864 and was the fifth president for General Motors before forming Nash Motors in 1916.

Nash Motors existed from 1917 to 1954, when the company merged with American Motors Co.

“Still best known today for the ‘Little Nash Rambler,’” says the car club’s flyer announcing the “Grand Nashional.”

On Friday, club members will take a driving tour past Nash’s family farm on Route 38. On Saturday, the public is invited to attend the club’s car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by the Brubaker Center at Stronghold Camp & Retreat Center north of Oregon.

More than 200 club members with their Nash cars are expected to attend the event.

The Ogle County Historical Society will be open for the Nash Car Club from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29.

“All are welcome to visit the Nash house museum and carriage house annex during these times,” historical society member Michal Burnett said.