Carnival worker accused of sexually assaulting Polo woman

OREGON — An 18-year-old Woodridge man, who was working for the carnival during Polo’s Town & Country Days, has been charged with criminal sexual assault.

Ronald Peacock appeared in Ogle County court Monday on charges that he sexually assaulted a woman after confronting her at her car at the Casey’s gas station in the early morning hours of June 16.

Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten said Peacock told the woman to take him inside the store, where she thought he was going to commit a burglary.

But, Leisten said, Peacock told her he didn’t want money. She then ran from the store and Peacock followed, knocking her down onto the street and committing the assault before another citizen yelled and Peacock fled, Leisten said.

Ogle County Public Defender William Gibbs was appointed as Peacock’s attorney after Judge John Redington determined Peacock to be indigent.

Gibbs asked that Peacock be released pending his next court appearance, arguing he is a low flight risk and has relatives in Peoria County with whom he could stay. Gibbs also said Peacock’s photo was the only photo shown to the victim to identify.

Leisten argued that Peacock should not be released. Redington agreed after ruling that probable cause existed for the case to continue through the court system.

Peacock was remanded to the Ogle County Jail. His next court appearance is 10 a.m. June 26.