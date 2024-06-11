Record crowd turns out for opening of Jamboree Concert Series

Perfect weather greeted a large crowd to the opening night of the Jamboree music series in downtown Mt. Morris on Friday, June 7, 2024. Brass from the Past was the featured band. The free concert series continues through the summer each Friday night on the campus. (Earleen Hinton)

MOUNT MORRIS – Brass from the Past, a tribute to the legends of rock and soul music, got an estimated crowd of 1,200 rockin’ to their tunes on the opening night of the Jamboree Concert Series.

The Chicago-based band kicked off the 12th season of free concerts on the Campus in the village’s downtown.

”It sure was a great opener,” said organizer Larry Ubben.

The free concerts continue each Friday night throughout the summer with the music starting at 7 p.m.

“Please bring a blanket or chair, or enjoy the new benches and join the fun on our beautiful, historic campus in the center of Mt. Morris, two blocks south of Rt. 64 on Wesley Avenue and enjoy the free concerts,” Ubben said.