Chops and Bids: FFA alumni hosts annual dinner and auction

Two Oregon FFA members display one of two handmade quilts that were actioned during during the Oregon-Mt. Morris FFA alumni pork chop dinner and auction fundraiser at the Ogle County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 8, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Pork chops and bids took centerstage at the Mt. Morris-Oregon FFA Alumni Pork Chop Dinner and Auction on Saturday, June 8, at the Ogle County Fairgrounds.

The event included a live auction of donated items following the dinner.

The pork chop dinner and auction is a major fundraiser for the Mt. Morris-Oregon FFA Alumni Association, which helps fund activities in conjunction with the OHS FFA chapter, including providing funds to help OJSHS students participate in FFA activities and scholarships for OHS students continuing their education after high school.

Anyone who was unable to attend the pork chop dinner and auction can still contribute by sending a monetary donation to the Oregon FFA Alumni, care of Oregon Junior Senior High School, 210 S. 10th St., Oregon, IL 61061.