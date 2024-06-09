A splashin’ good time at Oregon Park West

OREGON — Kids found the Oregon Park District’s Splash Pad as the perfect way to cool off while having some fun on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
The park district held a Pop Up and Play during the afternoon at the free splash pad, located in Oregon Park West. Water toys and a bubble machine added to the day’s event.
Emi Toppings, 6 of Oregon, runs through one of the water features at the Oregon Park District's Splash Pad at Oregon Park West on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The park district hosted a pop-up and play event during the afternoon complete with a bubble machine and various types of water guns. The Splash Pad is located next to the shelter and playground at Park West and no admission is charged. (Earleen Hinton)