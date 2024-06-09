June 09, 2024
Shaw Local
A splashin’ good time at Oregon Park West

By Earleen Hinton
Adiline Nolasco, 4, of Oregon, runs through one of the features at Oregon Park District's Splash Pad on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The park district hosted a pop-up and play event at Oregon Park West during the afternoon, complete with a bubble machine and various types of water guns. The splash pad is located next to the shelter and playground at Park West. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON — Kids found the Oregon Park District’s Splash Pad as the perfect way to cool off while having some fun on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

The park district held a Pop Up and Play during the afternoon at the free splash pad, located in Oregon Park West. Water toys and a bubble machine added to the day’s event.

Emi Toppings, 6 of Oregon, runs through one of the water features at the Oregon Park District's Splash Pad at Oregon Park West on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The park district hosted a pop-up and play event during the afternoon complete with a bubble machine and various types of water guns. The Splash Pad is located next to the shelter and playground at Park West and no admission is charged.

Emi Toppings, 6 of Oregon, runs through one of the water features at the Oregon Park District's Splash Pad at Oregon Park West on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The park district hosted a pop-up and play event during the afternoon complete with a bubble machine and various types of water guns. The Splash Pad is located next to the shelter and playground at Park West and no admission is charged. (Earleen Hinton)

