Oregon’s homegrown MLB umpire to be honored in June 14 ceremony

Larry Young was an umpire for Major League Baseball. (Photo provided by Oregon Park Di)

OREGON — A homegrown Major League Baseball umpire is getting a local baseball field named after him.

The Oregon Park District will host the Larry Young Field Dedication & Celebration at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Lions Park, located on Webster Street, just east of 10th Street on the southwest side of the city.

Young is an Oregon High School graduate and started umpiring games in town as a 13-year-old. He worked in the Big Ten and the Alaskan Baseball League before joining Major League Baseball in the American League in 1983. He served as an MLB umpire until his retirement in 2007.

His MLB career is highlighted by two World Series and All-Star games in addition to several Division and League championships. Since his retirement, he has worked as a supervisor and represented MLB at each of the World Baseball Classics.

Before the June 14 celebration, Young will teach a free youth coaching clinic from 3-4 p.m. Register online at www.oregonpark.org, call 815-732-3101 or stop by Nash Recreation Center in Oregon to register for the clinic.

“Any age is welcome for this fun clinic where you will learn more about becoming an umpire and receive practical experience in both base and plate work. No special equipment is needed,” according to a park district news release.

After the dedication ceremony, a minor boys baseball game will be held at the park.