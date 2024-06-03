Free music series begins June 7 in Mt. Morris

Brass from the Past will open Mt. Morris' Jamboree music summer on Friday, June 7. (Photo provided by Larry Ubben)

MOUNT MORRIS — Brass From The Past Rock & Soul Revue – A Tribute to the Legends of Rock & Soul will make their long awaited return to Mt. Morris’ Jamboree summer music series.

The band will perform from 7-9 p.m. on the Mt. Morris Bandshell on Friday, June 7, to open the series’ 12th season of free concerts on the Campus.

“Brass From The Past will take our audience on a musical journey from late 60s into the early 80s and touching on a few 90s and 2000s to end the show,” said Larry Ubben, Jamboree organizer. “Featuring an unstoppable six-piece horn section, tight four-piece rhythm section, and five powerful singers who command the stage. This is no ordinary band! Brass from the Past plays the music of Stevie Wonder, Four Tops, Temptations, Michael Jackson, Chicago, Doobie Brothers, Prince, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, BS&T, Patti LaBelle, Bruno Mars, Chaka Kahn, O’Jays, Tower of Power and more.”

Concessions for the evening will be provided by the Mt. Morris Moose Lodge and Just 4 Fun Ice Cream will be there as well, all starting at 6 p.m. Ewe and Me Acres will have a fresh produce stand with a variety of fruits, vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies and dog treats on the Campus from 5-8 p.m.

“Please bring a blanket or chair, or enjoy the new benches and join the fun on our beautiful, historic campus in the center of Mt. Morris, two blocks south of Route 64 on Wesley Avenue, and enjoy the free classic Rock and Soul concert,” Ubben said. “We’ve got 13 Fridays and a few Saturdays scheduled this year with a variety of stellar bands performing for your listening pleasure. All concerts are from 7-9 p.m. on the band shell, except for the Fourth of July. Local charitable organizations will be serving food concessions on every Friday night.”

Here’s the schedule for 2024:

June 7: Brass From the Past - Classic rock and soul https://www.brassfromthepast.com/

June 14: Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones - 50s and 60s rock ‘n’ roll http://www.thewildonesband.net/

June 21: The Rockin’ Fenderskirts - 50s and 60s rock ‘n’ roll https://www.therockinfenderskirts.com/

June 28: New Heartaches - Honky-tonk country https://www.newheartaches.com/band

July 4: Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones - 50s and 60s rock ‘n’ roll (6-8, at the school)

July 5: The StingRays - Oldies rock http://www.thestingrays.com/

July 12: Howard and the White Boys - Blues https://howardandthewhiteboysband.com/

July 19: Chicago Tribute Anthology - Music from the Band Chicago and more https://chicagotribute.net/

July 26: Swingbilly Rfd. - Vintage honky-tonk and Western swing https://www.facebook.com/SwingbillyRFD/

Aug. 2: Jonny Lyons and the Pride - Classic rock show band https://www.jlyonsmusic.com/

Aug. 9: Heartache Tonight - Eagles tribute https://www.heartachetonight.com/

Aug. 10: Jeff Elbel+Ping - Roots rock ‘n’ roll http://www.marathonrecords.com

Aug. 16: SHiNDiG! - 60s tribute https://www.heartachetonight.com/

Aug. 17: The Jodi Beach Quartet - Timeless tunes from the 1930s to today https://jodibeach.com/

Aug. 23: The Jimmys - Blues, funk, soul, R&B https://thejimmys.net/home

Aug. 24: Dirty Fishnet Stockings - Rockabilly http://www.dirtyfishnetstockings.com

Aug. 30: Fortunate Sons - Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute https://www.fortunatesons.com/