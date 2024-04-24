Ogle County Sports Roundup

Forreston's Carson Akins gears up to throw to fiirst for an out during a Saturday, April 20, 2024 game with Winnebago at Forreston High School. The Cardinals won the game 11-2. (Earleen Hinton)

Bowling

The Oregon Junior High boys and girls bowling teams competed at the 2024 IESA State Finals held at Joliet Town & Country Lanes on April 19-20.

Several all-time OJH IESA State records were set or approached including the All-Time High girls team score, boys’ high individual game, second highest individual 10-game girls score, fourth highest girls place finisher, fourth highest boy’s individual 10-game series score, fifth highest individual place finisher and 6th highest individual 10-game girls score,

The girls’ team, coming off a record setting second place finish behind Sycamore at the sectional the previous weekend, placed seventh in the state by recording the highest 10-game series total in school history a 5875 series, 43 pins ahead of Sycamore who finished in eighth.

“This is the second time OJH has placed seventh and the second highest place ever,” said coach Al Nordman. “Leading Oregon was 17th place finisher 8th grader Carli Bailey with a 1686 series, the second highest series ever and the fourth highest individual place winner. She was followed closely by seventh grader Abi Kalnins with a 1594 series in 27th place, the sixth highest series in history and the seventh highest place winner.

“Also bowling all 10 games was 8th grader Savannah Nagy who finished with 1448 series and a 48th place finish. In addition, 5th grader Briannah West bowled 8 games - 938 series and 8th grader Whitley Key bowled two games - 209 series,” said Nordman.

‘The boys’ team overall had a disappointing premature end to their season, not making the second day of the event with a 15th place finish,” Nordman said. “However, individually one person did advance to day two eighth grader Diego Hernandez set a school record with a 278 individual game en route to recording the 4th highest 10-game series ever an 1817 series and his 28th place finish is the fifth highest in history. Also, narrowly missing advancing to day-two of the event was 7th grader Ethan Rowe with a 667 4-game series – 12 pins from advancing. He was followed closely by 7th grader Layne Newberry with a 598 series and 8th grader Asher Kramer with a 588 series.”

The IESA state bowling finals was created in 2011 and is a single class statewide event. In 2024, 162 girls and 166 boys competed at the state finals, Nordman said.

Softball

Rock Falls 14, Oregon 3 (6 inn.): The Rockets pounded out 16 hits and scored eight fourth-inning runs in a run-rule win over the Hawks on Monday.

Jeslyn Krueger went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, including a home run, and Emma Skinner went 2 for 4 with four RBIs to lead Rock Falls at the plate.

Abree Barker had two hits, and Olivia Paul chipped in three RBIs for Oregon.

Peyton Smit earned the complete-game win, allowing three earned runs on five hits and striking out eight with five walks.

Amboy 6, Forreston 5: The Clippers took a 5-3 lead in the third inning and hung on for an NUIC South win over the Cardinals.

Brittlyn Whitman, Tyrah Vaessen, Kiera Karlson and Addison Shaw each totaled two hits to lead Amboy.

McKenna Rummel led Forreston with two hits.

Polo 12-13, Ashton-Franklin Center 2-8: The Lady Marcos swept the Raiders in an NUIC South doubleheader.

In Game 1, Karlea Frey went 3 for 3 with an RBI, and Cheyenna Wilkins went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, including a double and a triple, to lead Polo.

Camrynn Jones earned the complete-game win in five innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out eight with one walk.

In Game 2, Frey went 4 for 5 with three RBIs, including three doubles, Wilkins totaled three hits and two RBIs, and Allissa Marschang chipped in two hits and three RBIs for Polo.

Frey earned the complete-game win, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and striking out eight with one walk.

Fulton 21, Polo 4 (4 inn.): The Steamers scored 14 first-inning runs en route to a run-rule win over the Lady Marcos.

Emily Kane went 4 for 4 with four RBIs, including a home run, Kira Wilson went 4 for 4 with two RBIs, and Zoe Kunau went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Fulton. Addison Hartman also homered and totaled three RBIs for the Steamers.

Jessa Read earned the complete-game win, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and striking out three with no walks.

Cheyenna Wilkins and Sydnei Rahn each hit a solo home run for Polo.

Oregon 6, Byron 5: Haleigh Burkhart drove in the game-winning run in the fifth inning to lift the Hawks over the Tigers.

Burkhart led Oregon with three hits, while Madi Shaffer and Sarah Stevens added two hits apiece.

Alexi Czochara threw four strikeouts to earn the win.

Baseball

Dixon 13, Oregon 2: The Dukes improved to 10-2 overall and 6-0 in the BNC with a run-rule win over the Hawks.

Quade Richards went 4 for 4 with three RBIs, Max Clark went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, and Alex Harrison and Ari Selmani added two hits apiece for Dixon. Harrison tripled on both hits.

Jack Washburn drove in both runs for Oregon.

Dixon 24, Oregon 12: The Dukes led 8-4 after one inning and pulled away for a Big Northern Conference win over the Hawks.

Quade Richards went 3 for 4 with five RBIs, Max Clark went 3 for 6 with three RBIs, and Alex Harrison went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three walks. Harrison scored a team-high five runs.

Max Clark pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for Dixon, allowing one hit and striking out seven with no walks.

Logan Weems totaled three RBIs, while Jack Washburn scored three runs for Oregon.

Oregon 7, Rockford Christian 3: The Hawks scored seven fourth-inning runs and held off the Royal Lions for a BNC win.

Logan Weems went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, and Jack Washburn and Gavin Morrow each chipped in two RBIs.

Washburn earned the complete-game win, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and striking out three with one walk.

Ashton-Franklin Center 6-3, Polo 1-7: The Marcos and Raiders split their NUIC South doubleheader.

In the opener, Scott Robertson went 2 for 3, including a double, to lead Polo. On the AFC side, Brock Lehman blasted a solo home run on his only hit. Caleb Thomas earned the win for the Raiders, allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out seven with two walks.

In game two, Gus Mumford went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, and Jeffrey Donaldson went 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead Polo. Logan Nelson pitched three innings for the win, allowing one earned run on one hit and striking out three with one walk. Ben Rockwood tallied two RBIs for the Raiders.

Forreston 11, Winnebago 2: The Cardinals took a 4-2 lead after three innings and pulled away for the win with a six-run sixth.

Alec Schoonhoven went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and scored three runs, and Patrick Wichman went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Forreston.

Daniel Koehl and Kendall Erdmann each pitched two shutout innings for the Cardinals.

Fulton 12, Polo 2 (6 inn.): The Steamers rolled to a run-rule win over the Marcos.

Mason Kuebel totaled three RBIs, and Jimmy Crimmins and Jacob Huisenga totaled two hits each for Fulton.

Chase Dykstra earned the complete-game win, allowing two earned runs on three hits and striking out six with three walks.

Nolan Hahn drove in both runs for Polo.

Oregon 15, Rockford Christian 5 (5 inn.): The Hawks scored 10 second-inning runs and rolled to a BNC win over the Royal Lions.

Jack Washburn, Avery Lewis, Logan Weems and Bryce Becker totaled two hits apiece to lead Oregon. Washburn tallied three RBIs, including a home run and a triple, and Gavin Morrow also chipped in three RBIs for the Hawks.

Forreston 7, River Ridge 2: Brady Gill went 3 for 3 with two RBIs as the Cardinals defeated the Wildcats in an NUIC crossover game.

Kendall Erdmann and Carson Akins added two hits apiece for Forreston.

Alex Ryia pitched three innings for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out two with no walks.

Oregon's Addison Rufer (8) and Byron's Alya Roschi fight for the ball on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at Byron High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Soccer

Byron 2, Oregon 1: The Hawks’ eight-game undefeated streak came to an end with a loss to the Tigers. Deborah Schmid scored the lone goal for Oregon.

Oregon 7, Mendota 0: The Hawks beat the Trojans to improve to 9-1 on the season.

Anna Stender and Kenna Wubbena led Oregon with two goals each, while Deb Schmid, Teagan Champley and Aniyah Sarver added one goal each. Stender, Schmid and Champley also had one assist each.

Mili Zavala recorded three saves for the Hawks.

Oregon 8, Sterling 0: At Oregon, the Hawks improved to 10-1 on the season with a shutout win over the Golden Warriors.

Deb Schmid scored three goals, Anna Stender scored two goals, and Teagan Champley, Kenna Wubbena and Noelle Girton added one goal apiece for Oregon. Stender, Champley and Engelkes each tallied one assist.